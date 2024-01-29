The annual update GLODAPv2.2023: the global interior ocean biogeochemical data product

The Global Ocean Data Analysis Project (GLODAP) is a synthesis effort providing regular compilations of surface-to-bottom ocean biogeochemical bottle data, with an emphasis on seawater inorganic carbon chemistry and related variables determined through chemical analysis of seawater samples. GLODAPv2.2023 is an update of the previous version, GLODAPv2.2022 (Lauvset et al., 2022). The major changes are as follows: data from 23 new cruises were added. In addition, a number of changes were made to data included in GLODAPv2.2022. GLODAPv2.2023 includes measurements from more than 1.4 million water samples from the global oceans collected on 1108 cruises. The data for the now 13 GLODAP core variables (salinity, oxygen, nitrate, silicate, phosphate, dissolved inorganic carbon, total alkalinity, pH, chlorofluorocarbon-11 (CFC-11), CFC-12, CFC-113, CCl 4 , and SF 6 ) have undergone extensive quality control with a focus on systematic evaluation of bias. The data are available in two formats: (i) as submitted by the data originator but converted to World Ocean Circulation Experiment (WOCE) exchange format and (ii) as a merged data product with adjustments applied to minimize bias. For the present annual update, adjustments for the 23 new cruises were derived by comparing those data with the data from the 1085 quality-controlled cruises in the GLODAPv2.2022 data product using crossover analysis. SF 6 data from all cruises were evaluated by comparison with CFC-12 data measured on the same cruises. For nutrients and ocean carbon dioxide (CO 2 ) chemistry comparisons to estimates based on empirical algorithms provided additional context for adjustment decisions. The adjustments that we applied are intended to remove potential biases from errors related to measurement, calibration, and data handling practices without removing known or likely time trends or variations in the variables evaluated. The compiled and adjusted data product is believed to be consistent to better than 0.005 in salinity, 1 % in oxygen, 2 % in nitrate, 2 % in silicate, 2 % in phosphate, 4 μmol kg-1 in dissolved inorganic carbon, 4 μmol kg-1 in total alkalinity, 0.01–0.02 in pH (depending on region), and 5 % in the halogenated transient tracers. The other variables included in the compilation, such as isotopic tracers and discrete CO 2 fugacity (fCO 2 ), were not subjected to bias comparison or adjustments.

The original data, their documentation and DOI codes are available at the Ocean Carbon and Acidification Data System of NOAA NCEI, which also provides access to the merged data product. This is provided as a single global file and as four regional ones – the Arctic, Atlantic, Indian, and Pacific oceans – under https://doi.org/10.25921/zyrq-ht66 (Lauvset et al., 2023). These bias-adjusted product files also include significant ancillary and approximated data, which were obtained by interpolation of, or calculation from, measured data. This living data update documents the GLODAPv2.2023 methods and provides a broad overview of the secondary quality control procedures and results.

Lauvset S. K., Lange N., Tanhua T., Bittig H. C., Olsen A., Kozyr A., Álvarez M., Azetsu-Scott K., Brown P. J., Carter B. R., Cotrim da Cunha L., Hoppema M., Humphreys M. P., Ishii M., Jeansson E., Murata A., Müller J. D., Perez F. F., Schirnick C., Steinfeldt R., Suzuki T., Ulfsbo A., Vel, A., Woosley R. J. & Key R., 2024. The annual update GLODAPv2.2023: the global interior ocean biogeochemical data product. Earth System Science Data Discussions. Article.

