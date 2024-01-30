Military Fasteners Continues Sponsorship of San Jose State University Spartan Race Team

SJSU Spartan Racing team Military Fasteners San Jose State University Spartan Race Team

MELBOURNE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, January 30, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Military Fasteners, a leader in the ecommerce Milspec Hardware industry has taken to the drag strip. The company has accepted the honor of sponsoring the SJSU Spartan Racing Team for their upcoming and future seasons. In 2018, SJSU Spartan Racing team was using Military Fasteners for about 80% of their hardware. Through the years the two companies have come together and grown the relationship so that Military Fasteners is the sole sponsor of all hardware for the SJSU combustion and electric race cars.

Kai Rehbinder heads a competitive collegiate team that builds formula cars, both combustion and electric, from start to finish. The team competes in an "inter-collegiate competition with teams from around the globe, where each can showcase their engineering capabilities and execution. The competition holds both dynamic and static events, presenting each team with the challenge of competing their cars against one another while defending their design choices . . . to see which vehicle is superior in design." [https://www.sjsuformulasae.com]

"Military Fasteners’ support has been immeasurable and much of the team’s recent success is owed to them. Military Fasteners provides Spartan Racing with aerospace-grade hardware, allowing students to work with some of the highest-quality fasteners available. Being a title sponsor, Military Fasteners' name is the largest and most prominent on the car. Situated on the rear wing, the logo represents a long-term, and fruitful partnership. Spartan Racing is humbled to have such a supportive and caring sponsor who provides all the students with an experience that prepares them for industry in the best way possible." - Kai Rehbinder

Military Fasteners is a booming milspec hardware distribution company located in central Florida. The company sets itself apart by offering same day shipping as late as 4 pm, prepackaging all inventory for efficiency, unmatched customer service, and a 2-click checkout process on the ecommerce website. Reviews of the company and their continued growth are testament to the effectiveness of their monumental presence in the Aerospace and Defense industry. [www.Military-Fasteners.com]

Rehbinder continues - "Looking ahead, Spartan Racing is gearing up to build its 15th car, SR-15. This will be the third car to sport the Military Fastener logo. Still riding the success of the 2023 SoCal Shootout Spartan Racing is ready to build their fastest car to date. These past few years have been unforgettable and Spartan Racing looks forward to future success supported by the incredible people at Military Fasteners."

With two exciting names intertwined as partners, the finish line is just the beginning.