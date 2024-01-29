Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,227 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 436,163 in the last 365 days.

InventHelp Inventor Develops Enclosed Riding Machine for Clearing Snow (CHK-941)

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- “I thought there should be a way to easily operate a front snow blower and a rear salt dispenser while comfortably seated within a warm enclosure,” said an inventor, from Chicago, Ill., “so I invented the BETALLION. My design eliminates the need to struggle to clear snow from a sidewalk or driveway using a loud and cumbersome snow thrower.”

The patent-pending invention provides improved snow-clearing capabilities and salt distribution for homeowners and businesses. In doing so, it offers an alternative to traditional walk-behind blowers, shovels, etc. As a result, it eliminates struggle and strain and it saves time and effort. The invention features a durable and innovative design that is easy to operate so it is ideal for the owners of quads and UTV’s.

The original design was submitted to the Chicago sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 22-CHK-941, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.


Primary Logo

You just read:

InventHelp Inventor Develops Enclosed Riding Machine for Clearing Snow (CHK-941)

Distribution channels: Consumer Goods, Law, Media, Advertising & PR ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more