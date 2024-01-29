MICLEDI Microdisplays Demonstrates Device-Ready microLEDs with Microlenses at SPIE AR-VR-MR Exhibition

Best-in-Class Green and Blue Arrays for Ultra-Compact Monochrome Displays Deliver Elevated Visual Experiences

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MICLEDI Microdisplays , a leading technology company in the field of microLED (µLED) displays for high-end Augmented Reality (AR) glasses, is on hand at SPIE AR-VR-MR at Photonics West this week to showcase its range of R, G and B µLEDs. These demonstrations highlight excellent color performance in each color point across the full range of drive currents. Designed for a variety of AR display appliances that demand ultra-compact display modules, microLED displays from MICLEDI address the requirements of emerging applications without the deficiencies of current technologies – opening the door to a broader offering of display module performance parameters.



The demand for AR solutions continues to grow, with users desiring elevated experiences with enhanced immersion and information-rich content. Today, the majority of market-ready AR headsets offer monochrome, and sometimes monocular, microLED displays or low-resolution color. This is due to the challenges presented by space restrictions, limited pixel density, and lack of readiness of full color intrinsic arrays with green being the most common “single” color choice. MICLEDI is changing this by bringing to market microLED displays with the highest quality and most brilliant green and blue arrays – enabling a fully immersive AR experience.

MICLEDI’s strategy is to enable feature-rich AR glasses and headgear by making the best individual color-performing µLEDs, which when coupled with the company’s proprietary microlenses can be integrated into the highest performing full-color 3-panel µLED display module. Different applications (true consumer, industrial, automotive, and others) require different optimal performance parameters and MICLEDI addresses the full range of requirements.

Hosted by SPIE, Photonics West is the largest annual conference and exhibition in optics and photonics, and the AR-VR-MR exhibition is highly focused on ultra-compact display technologies. At the show, demonstrations will be given in MICLEDI’s booth #6115 at Moscone West Convention Center in San Francisco, January 30 & 31 and will feature green, blue, and red microLED arrays with excellent color and brilliance/luminance.

Display highlights include:

Two versions of MICLEDI’s blue and green µLED arrays: passive matrix “LED test device” and passive matrix “LED display test device” with pixel density of 9,150 ppi with and without microlenses

One version of MICLEDI’s red µLED arrays (red GAN)

300mm microLED production wafers

Green & blue µLED display devices driving a large visible image (480 x 320) with a projector

Coming in 2024, MICLEDI will have available full color modules with an active backplane and is developing configurations of all three basic intrinsic color arrays with quantum dot filtering on already brilliant green and blue arrays. In addition, MICLEDI will introduce its first demo glasses in the first half of 2Q24.

About MICLEDI Microdisplays

MICLEDI Microdisplays is a fabless developer of microLED display modules for the augmented reality (AR) market. The company was spun-out from IMEC, a highly respected Belgian R&D center, in 2019. MICLEDI’s technology is based on an innovative combination of III/V materials processing, 3D integration and 300mm silicon-based processing combined with a proprietary ASIC to provide a self-contained, compact monolithic AR display with high image quality and power efficiency. For more information, visit www.micledi.com .

