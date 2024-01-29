Spectral Submits Application for UKCA Mark Classification

DALLAS, Jan. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Spectral MD, Inc. (“SMD”), a subsidiary of Spectral AI, Inc. (NASD: MDAI; MDAIW) (“Spectral AI” or the “Company”), an artificial intelligence (AI) company focused on medical diagnostics for faster and more accurate treatment decisions in wound care, today announced the submission of an application in the United Kingdom for its predictive software DeepView AI®-Burn to be registered as UK Conformity Assessed (UKCA) for burn wound use in the UK.



“We are pleased to reach this milestone towards the initial commercialization opportunity for our DeepView AI®-Burn algorithm, which contains our first AI software release that can be used for assessment and management of thermal burn wounds,” said Niko Pagoulatos, Ph.D., Chief Operating Officer of Spectral AI. "We look forward to hearing about our application in the first half of 2024.”

There is currently no diagnostic tool in the market to be used for burn wounds, and early and reliable assessment of burn severity is critical for better management of burn patients. The predictive software DeepView AI®-Burn seamlessly integrates with our UKCA granted application for our imaging device, DeepViewSnapShot.® The DeepView System processes the image and displays the original wound, while highlighting the nonhealing parts of the burn, defined as deep 2nd and 3rd degree burns. This diagnostic predictive analysis is delivered within seconds and aids physicians in making an informed decision on patient treatment protocols.

UKCA marking is a product certification system established by the UK government to ensure that products sold in the UK market (England, Wales, and Scotland) comply with relevant laws and technical standards. The DeepView AI®-Burn indication is for individuals aged eighteen years and older. The Company is looking towards expanding its technology to serve pediatric populations and is continuing to initiate case studies and case series with surgeons at leading burn centres.

Spectral AI, Inc. is a Dallas-based predictive AI company focused on medical diagnostics for faster and more accurate treatment decisions in wound care, with initial applications involving patients with burns and diabetic foot ulcers. The Company is working to revolutionize the management of wound care by "Seeing the Unknown®" with its DeepView® System. DeepView® is a predictive diagnostic device that offers clinicians an objective and immediate assessment of a wound's healing potential prior to treatment or other medical intervention. With algorithm-driven results and a goal of substantially exceeding the current standard of care in the future, DeepView® is expected to provide faster and more accurate treatment insight towards value care by improving patient outcomes and reducing healthcare costs.

