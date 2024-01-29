Greystone Names Leena Amin Senior Managing Director, Structured Finance

NEW YORK, Jan. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Greystone, a leading national commercial real estate finance company, announced that Leena Amin has joined the firm as a Senior Managing Director, Structured Finance. In this role, Ms. Amin will focus on expanding the firm’s bank and alternative capital relationships as well as developing and expanding Greystone’s structured product advisory and capital markets offerings. Based in Virginia, Ms. Amin reports to Executive Managing Director Debby Jenkins, who joined Greystone in 2023.



Prior to joining Greystone, Ms. Amin spent a decade at Freddie Mac where she, amongst other things, led the Multifamily Structured Transactions team. In this role, she developed and led the Affordable Housing and Conventional Multifamily Structured teams and provided oversight of Freddie Mac’s M and Q deal programs. During her time in this role, she led a team that financed over $10 billion in structured transactions volume. Prior to this, she served in the Multifamily Capital Markets division, managing a team that priced fixed and floating rate multifamily loans and leading executions of CMBS structured transactions of more than $20 billion.

Earlier in her career, Ms. Amin spent time at Cohen & Company, an alternative fixed income asset manager and broker dealer. There, she oversaw execution and management of trust preferred securities and subordinated debt while also advising community banks on restructuring of their balance sheets, as well as the origination and placement of FDIC insured debt. Ms. Amin earned a Bachelor’s degree in Economics and Political Science at Temple University and an MBA at Drexel University’s LeBow College of Business. She has also served as an Adjunct Professor on Financial Institutions at George Mason University.

“Leena’s deep expertise in structured deal dynamics and capital markets will be integral as we build out Greystone’s structured finance and capital markets offerings,” said Ms. Jenkins. “I look forward to collaborating with her as we continue to expand Greystone’s capabilities and enhance our market presence as a leader and premier capital partner for the multifamily sector.”

