Tech CU Enters the Texas Market

The Credit Union Will Serve Members at its Downtown Austin location and Through its Virtual Branch

SAN JOSE, Calif., Jan. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Tech CU (Technology Credit Union) celebrated its entry into the Texas market, with the opening of its new location in Downtown Austin at 823 Congress Ave, Suite 300. Now, members and member companies in Austin can enjoy Tech CU’s competitive rates, outstanding service, and member benefits - both in person and through Tech CU’s Virtual Branch, which allows members to receive the same high-touch, personalized face-to-face banking experience they receive in person no matter where they are.



The credit union will offer a wide array of innovative banking products and services designed to suit all its members’ needs, including personal, business, and commercial banking.

“We are excited to serve the Austin market through our physical and Virtual Branch offerings, allowing members to bank where, when, and how they want,” said Todd Harris, CEO of Tech CU. “Many of our members are technology professionals and technology companies. Given Austin’s reputation as a technology hub and taking into consideration the thousands of members we have who already live in Texas, Austin was a natural choice for our expansion.”

“Our new location will also help us build meaningful relationships with Austin’s technology community, many of whom we already serve,” said Robert Reed, Executive Vice President and Chief Retail Banking Officer at Tech CU. “Our unique TechCU@Work program currently benefits 12 member companies and their 31,000+ employees in the Austin area. TechCU@Work employers receive special perks for their employees, including discounted loan rates, and more. We’re excited to introduce the Tech CU difference to more organizations.”

The new location will be open from 10 am - 1 pm CT Monday through Friday. Tech CU's Virtual Branch will be available for those who need banking services outside of those times or prefer to connect remotely from a location of their choosing. Virtual Branch members can connect with an expert banker about their banking needs and can take care of the transactions typically done in person including account opening, credit card and loan requests, account or investment services, savings/CD requests, IRA/HSA, and more.

Virtual Branch appointments are available Monday-Friday and can be made as early as 30 minutes from the time of scheduling online. To make an appointment with one of Tech CU’s virtual bankers, visit https://www.techcu.com/Resources/Make-an-Appointment-with-Tech-CU/ , and select Virtual Branch Video Appointment.

To learn more about Tech CU’s Texas branch, please visit www.techcu.com/techcu-at-work/employee-flyer/Texas/.

About Tech CU

Tech CU is a $4.8 billion credit union. As a federally insured not-for-profit organization, Tech CU has invested its resources to deliver superior rates, lower fees, and outstanding service and member benefits for more than 60 years while also supporting quality of life in local communities. It serves over 169,000 members throughout the United States and provides financial products for all stages of its members’ lives, including personal banking, wealth management, private banking, commercial lending, and business banking. In 2021, Tech CU was named one of America’s best-in-state credit unions by Forbes. S&P Global Market Intelligence has regularly named Tech CU as one of the best-performing credit unions with assets of $100 million or more in California and one of the top 30 nationally (2017-2021). To learn more, please visit www.techcu.com .