Combination Motion and Light Sensor Identifies When Mail is Delivered to Prevent Unnecessary Trips to the Mailbox
EINPresswire.com/ -- Rick B. of Topeka, KS is the creator of the Mail Call, a wireless notification system installed inside a mailbox designed to notify a homeowner when he or she receives a mail delivery. The system features a motion and light sensor configured to identify when the mailbox is opened and mail is inserted, automatically sending an alert to a paired smartphone application to notify the owner of a delivery.
The system is comprised of a monitoring device secured inside a mailbox via an adhesive backing. The monitoring device includes a motion sensor and a light sensor configured to detect when the mailbox door is opened, and when mail is inserted. The monitoring device further includes a wireless transceiver used to send a wireless alert signal or an email to a smartphone application or an email server. The system is controlled and monitored via the application. The device allows users to be automatically notified when mail is received, as well as monitor the contents and conditions of the mailbox. Users can easily identify when they have mail to eliminate unnecessary trips to a mailbox.
The smart home and home automation industry have been evolving rapidly, and new products and innovations are constantly being developed and introduced to the growing market. For those with comprehensive smart home setups, integrating mail delivery notifications with existing smart home platforms and smartphone applications is a significant innovation.
This could involve programming notifications based on certain events or triggers. For example, the light and sensor integrated into the Mail Call device could integrate with these current applications and devices for further convenience when identifying mail deliveries. The smart home industry is continually evolving, and trends in home automation and security may influence the development of devices related to mail delivery notifications.
Rick was issued Utility Patent from the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) and is working closely with InventionHome, a leading invention licensing firm, to sell or license the patent rights to his Mail Call product. Ideal licensing candidates would be U.S. based product manufacturers or distributors looking to further develop and distribute this product innovation.
Companies interested in Mail Call can contact InventionHome at member@inventionhome.com. Inventors currently looking for assistance in patenting, marketing, or licensing their invention can request information from InventionHome at info@inventionhome.com or by calling 1-866-844-6512.
About InventionHome®
InventionHome is a leading invention and product licensing firm focused on helping inventors and entrepreneurs through the invention and patent process with the goal of licensing or wholesaling client inventions. For more information, email info@inventionhome.com or visit https://www.inventionhome.com.
InventionHome
