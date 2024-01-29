LTC ACO Continues Growth With Five Additional Provider Partners for Performance Year 2024

New participants to transition to value-based care, improving quality and cost performance

KENNETT SQUARE, Pa., Jan. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LTC ACO, the first and only Accountable Care Organization (ACO) in the U.S. dedicated to long-term care facility residents, today announced the addition of five new provider group partners for 2024.



The new 2024 LTC ACO provider group partners include:

Lawrence General Community Service, PLLC (New England Community Medical Services)

Legacy Care ACO LLC

LTHC Solutions, LLC (aka Long-Term Health Care Solutions)

SE Virginia Value Based Care, LLC (MidAtlantic)

Tamberly L McCoy MD PLLC



“We are thrilled to welcome these new participants, who share our mission to deliver the highest quality of care for the unique, high-needs patient population they serve,” said Jason Feuerman, president and chief executive officer of LTC ACO. “We appreciate the trust they put into LTC ACO to help them improve clinical and quality impact while achieving healthcare delivery efficiencies.”

The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) has set a goal of having 100% of traditional Medicare beneficiaries and the vast majority of Medicaid beneficiaries in accountable care relationships by 2030. LTC ACO is equipped to help even more providers make the transition to value-based care.

Studies show that hospital expenses account for nearly 40% of Medicare spending on patients who live in long-term care facilities and that a significant portion (30-67%) of those hospital admissions are avoidable. LTC ACO works in partnership with participating primary care practitioners and long-term care facilities to engage in the savings that accrue to the Medicare program that result from their efforts to reduce preventable hospital and emergency room admissions for the long-stay residents in many of its facilities.



As the first mover in the long-term care industry, LTC ACO continues to be well positioned to improve quality of care and create a reliable shared savings revenue opportunity with no downside for those providers serving long-term care nursing facility residents.

“With LTC ACO’s investment in artificial technology to improve clinical outcomes, I am more confident than ever in our ability to provide value to participating providers and their residents,” said Feuerman.

To learn more about how LTC ACO helps providers achieve financial success and improve clinical impact, visit http://www.ltcaco.com .

About LTC ACO

LTC ACO is the first Accountable Care Organization (ACO) in the United States dedicated to long-term care facility residents. LTC ACO began participating in the Medicare Shared Savings Program (MSSP) in 2016 for Medicare beneficiaries who reside in long-term care facilities. Visit http://www.ltcaco.com/ to explore opportunities for participation.

