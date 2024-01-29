Introducing the First Chuck E. Cheese Cookbook for Ultimate Party Fun!

The Chuck E. Cheese and Friends Party Cookbook available for Pre-Sale Now

IRVING, Texas, Jan. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chuck E. Cheese, the beloved family entertainment brand that has been delighting families for decades, is excited to extend the Chuck E. Cheese experience beyond the fun centers with the launch of the Chuck E. Cheese and Friends Party Cookbook with Weldon Owen publishing.

Chefs, mini chefs, and party planners should get ready to eat and dance the day away! In the Chuck E. Cheese and Friends Party Cookbook, the gang has fun and tasty parties they want to share with everyone. From Chuck E.’s Game Night party to Jasper T. Jowls’ Howlin’ Hootenanny and Helen Henny’s All-day Breakfast Sleepover, there’s a party for every occasion!

Each party is chock full of delicious, themed recipes – from tasty Vamples for your next Halloween party and French toast dippers for the next kid’s slumber party, to Bella’s favorite quesadilla pizza from her Festive Fiesta, and more! Accompanying the recipes are exclusive fun games, jokes, links to video dance parties, and other activities to make each party even more memorable. Share some of Pasqually’s hilarious jokes, listen to DJ Munch’s remix of “Chuck E.’s Happy Dance,” or cut loose with the spring sensation that’s sweeping the nation, the “Spring Break Breakdance.”

Available for presale now on Walmart, Amazon, Target, and on the Chuck E. Shop, the Chuck E. Cheese and Friends Party Cookbook is a celebration of the joyous moments shared with family and friends and captures the essence of the fun and joy of the Chuck E. Cheese characters.

This publishing deal is the latest development in the growing collection of Chuck E. Cheese licensed merchandise available at retail locations and online, which also includes apparel, accessories, toys, and collectibles for fans of all ages.

Also available for pre-sale, a licensed Chuck E. Cheese & Friends Coloring & Activity Book featuring all your favorite Chuck E. Cheese characters will be coming soon, too. Join Chuck E. and his friends in this colorful and fun-filled coloring and activity book that features dozens of original illustrations to color, puzzles, and mazes to solve, and easy crafts to make. This unique book is packed with hours of relaxing fun.

About Chuck E. Cheese

Chuck E. Cheese is the place where half a million happy birthdays are celebrated every year with a mission to create positive, lifelong memories for families through fun, food and play. It’s the place Where A Kid Can Be A Kid®, with a commitment to providing a fun, safe environment and helping to protect families through industry-leading programs such as Kid Check®. As a strong advocate for its local communities, Chuck E. Cheese has donated more than $20 million to schools through its fundraising programs. The Company and its franchisees operate a system of nearly 600 Chuck E. Cheese Fun Centers, with locations in 47 states and 18 foreign countries and territories. For more information, visit chuckecheese.com or follow us on Facebook or Instagram.

ABOUT WELDON OWEN



Founded in 1984, Weldon Owen International is a high quality, nonfiction book publisher specializing in producing innovative, richly illustrated lifestyle books in the categories of food and drink, sports and fitness, popular science, craft and design, and popular culture for the global market. Weldon Owen International illustrates great ideas and breaks down complex skills so anyone can learn them while being entertained and inspired along the way. Weldon Owen is a division of Insight Editions. For more information and inspiration, visit weldonowen.com.

