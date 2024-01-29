Non-Lethal Weapons Market Set to Soar to $12,490.5 Million by 2028 | Rheinmentall AG, ALS LESS-LETHAL SYSTEMS, INC.,

Non-Lethal Weapons Market

Rise in territorial conflicts across the world and technologically advanced solutions have boosted the growth of the global non-lethal weapons market.

PORTLAND, OR, US, January 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a recent report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Non-lethal Weapons Market by Technology, Product Type, and End User: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2028,” the global non-lethal weapons market was valued at $7,378.2 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $12,490.5 million by 2028, registering a CAGR of 7.4%.

Increase in territorial conflicts across the world and technologically advanced solutions drive the growth of the global non-lethal weapons market. However, increase in number of incidents causing adverse effects of use of non-lethal weapons and government regulations and environmental concerns hinder the market growth. On the contrary, rise in budgetary expenses in military and R&D initiatives are expected to open new opportunities for the market players in the coming years.

𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬:

𝐂𝐎𝐍𝐃𝐎𝐑 𝐍𝐎𝐍-𝐋𝐄𝐓𝐇𝐀𝐋 𝐓𝐄𝐂𝐇𝐍𝐎𝐋𝐎𝐆𝐈𝐄𝐒, 𝐑𝐡𝐞𝐢𝐧𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐥𝐥 𝐀𝐆, 𝐍𝐎𝐍𝐋𝐄𝐓𝐇𝐀𝐋 𝐓𝐄𝐂𝐇𝐍𝐎𝐋𝐎𝐆𝐈𝐄𝐒, 𝐈𝐧𝐜., 𝐂𝐎𝐌𝐁𝐈𝐍𝐄𝐃 𝐒𝐘𝐒𝐓𝐄𝐌𝐒, 𝐈𝐧𝐜., .𝐙𝐀𝐑𝐂 𝐈𝐍𝐓𝐄𝐑𝐍𝐀𝐓𝐈𝐎𝐍𝐀𝐋 𝐈𝐍𝐂., 𝐀𝐒𝐏, 𝐈𝐍𝐂., 𝐀𝐋𝐒 𝐋𝐄𝐒𝐒-𝐋𝐄𝐓𝐇𝐀𝐋 𝐒𝐘𝐒𝐓𝐄𝐌𝐒, 𝐈𝐍𝐂., .𝐈𝐒𝐏𝐑𝐀 𝐁𝐘 𝐄𝐈 𝐋𝐭𝐝., 𝐒𝐀𝐅𝐀𝐑𝐈𝐋𝐀𝐍𝐃, 𝐋𝐋𝐂., 𝐏𝐄𝐏𝐏𝐄𝐑𝐁𝐀𝐋𝐋 𝐓𝐄𝐂𝐇𝐍𝐎𝐋𝐎𝐆𝐈𝐄𝐒, 𝐈𝐍𝐂.

Based on technology, the chemical segment dominated the market in 2020, accounting for nearly half of the market. However, the electroshock segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 9.1% during the forecast period.

On the basis of end-users, the law enforcement agencies segment held the largest share in 2020, contributing to around three-fifths of the market. Moreover, the segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 8.1% from 2021 to 2028.

North America dominates the market in terms of revenue, followed by Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. U.S. dominated the global non-lethal weapons market share in 2020, and Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period, due to rise in number of riots and conflicts across several countries in the region. Non-lethal weapons are the weapons that are specifically designed and developed to debilitate or keep away any attacker, and have a low likelihood of injury or fatality, or inactivate equipment, causing a negligible impact on the surroundings. Agents that can be used for making non-lethal weapons comprise calmatives, malodorants, riot control agents (RCAs), and several types of incapacitating chemical agents.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐅𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬 𝐎𝐟 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐒𝐭𝐮𝐝𝐲

By technology, the electroshock segment is expected to register a significant growth during the forecast period.

By product type, the taser guns segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in the near future.

By end user, the law enforcement agencies segment is projected to lead the global non-lethal weapons market owing to higher CAGR as compared to military and citizens segments.

By region, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

By product type, the non-lethal weapons market is segregated into gases & sprays, grenades, taser guns, bullets, and others. The gases & sprays segment dominated the product type segment in 2020, owing to the introduction of advanced product enhancements such as munitions, aerosols, pepper sprays, and tear & signaling gases that are able to serve diversified needs of the consumers.

