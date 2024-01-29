Ferrari N.V.: Periodic Report on the Buyback Program

Maranello (Italy), January 29, 2024 – Ferrari N.V. (NYSE/EXM: RACE) (“Ferrari” or the “Company”) informs that the Company has purchased, under the Euro 350 million share buyback program announced on November 7, 2023, as the fourth tranche of the multi-year share buyback program of approximately Euro 2 billion expected to be executed by 2026 in line with the disclosure made during the 2022 Capital Markets Day (the “Fourth Tranche”), the additional common shares - reported in aggregate form, on a daily basis - on the Euronext Milan (EXM) as follows:





Trading

Date

(dd/mm/yyyy)







Stock Exchange







Number of common shares purchased







Average price per share

excluding fees

(€)







Consideration excluding fees







(€)



22/01/2024 EXM 7,056 314.1363 2,216,545.73 23/01/2024 EXM 7,186 307.1949 2,207,502.55 24/01/2024 EXM 7,179 307.8384 2,209,971.87 25/01/2024 EXM 7,208 306.3189 2,207,946.63 26/01/2024 EXM 7,020 312.2457 2,191,964.81



Total







- 35,649 309.5159 11,033,931.60

(*) translated at the European Central Bank EUR/USD exchange reference rate as of the date of each purchase

Since the announcement of such Fourth Tranche till January 26, 2024, the total invested consideration has been:

Euro 90,939,678.24 for No. 282,214 common shares purchased on the EXM

USD 30,295,782.71 (Euro 27,798,654.09*) for No. 83,738 common shares purchased on the NYSE.

As of January 26, 2024, the Company held in treasury No. 13,624,694 common shares equal to 5.30% of the total issued share capital including the common shares and the special voting shares, net of shares assigned under the Company’s equity incentive plan.

Since the start of the multi-year share buyback program of approximately Euro 2 billion announced during the 2022 Capital Markets Day, on July 1, 2022, until January 26, 2024, the Company has purchased a total of 2,700,236 own common shares on EXM and NYSE, including transactions for Sell to Cover, for a total consideration of Euro 677,935,093.48.

A comprehensive overview of the transactions carried out under the buyback program, as well as the details of the above transactions, are available on Ferrari’s corporate website under the Buyback Programs section (https://www.ferrari.com/en-EN/corporate/buyback-programs).

For further information:

Media Relations

tel.: +39 0536 949337

Email: media@ferrari.com

Attachment