Introducing the Aqua Collection: A Splash of Color and Joy
Home and Soul Unveils the Aqua Collection: A Celebration of Color and JoyDUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, February 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Home and Soul is thrilled to announce the arrival of the Aqua Collection, a vibrant ensemble of tableware, glassware, and decor designed to bring color, joy, and togetherness to your home.
A Splash of Color for Every Occasion
The Aqua Collection celebrates the art of living life in full color. Featuring a stunning array of handblown candlestick holders, modern glass vases, playful decorative glasses, and stylish tumblers, highball, and wine glasses, this collection is perfect for elevating everyday moments and creating memorable gatherings with friends and family.
Crafted for Style and Function
Each piece in the Aqua Collection is not only visually stunning, but also designed with functionality in mind. The handblown candlestick holders, for example, create a warm and inviting ambiance, while the borosilicate glass construction of the decorative glasses ensures safety and enhances the flavor of your beverage.
“The Aqua Collection is more than just tableware and glassware,” says Carol, owner at Home and Soul. “It’s an invitation to curate joy and create a space that reflects your unique personality and style.”
The Aqua Collection Highlights:
• Handblown candlestick holders for a touch of elegance and warmth
• Glass bell jar candle holders for a sophisticated and playful touch
• Modern glass vases in various shapes for a touch of whimsy
• Tree, pineapple, and star-shaped decorative glasses for conversation starters
• Tumblers and highball glasses in a diverse range of colors
• Sturdy and beautiful wine glasses to elevate your drinking experience
• Stylish pitchers to complete the ensemble
Dive into Colorful Living with the Aqua Collection
Shop the Aqua Collection online at https://www.homeandsouldubai.com/ or visit our store at Al Wasl Road Villa 6, Al Manara Next to Falcon House, Bus Stop - Dubai and embark on a journey of vibrant living.
Lorin Boulton
Home and Soul Furniture LLC
+971 56 112 1444
info@homeandsouldubai.com