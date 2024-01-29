Amesite Launches Implicit Bias Training with Expert Larry Davis Jr.

DETROIT, Jan. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amesite Inc. (NASDAQ: AMST), a leading artificial intelligence software company offering a cloud-based learning platform for business and education markets, announces the launch of its Implicit Bias Training program. Developed in collaboration with Larry Davis Jr., MA, LPC, CADC, NCC, ACS, this program is set to address the critical issues of workplace bias and inclusivity.



Implicit bias in the workplace is not only a significant concern for the safety and wellbeing of individuals, but also for the success of workplaces as a whole. Employees with unchecked biases are three times more likely to disengage, leading to substantial productivity losses. This disengagement costs US companies over $450 billion annually, according to Gallup. Annual expenditures on diversity training are over $8 billion annually.

Dr. Ann Marie Sastry, CEO of Amesite, commented, “Creating programs like Implicit Bias Training enables our Customers to launch much-needed programs in their communities. Amesite is committed to delivering impactful and relevant learning solutions. Working with an accomplished expert like Larry Davis Jr. and leveraging our partnerships with educational institutions underscore our dedication to improving workplace environments and promoting inclusivity.”

Larry Davis Jr. added, “Leveraging my extensive experience in mental health counseling and education, I’m honored to collaborate with Amesite on this significant step in bringing essential implicit bias training to a broader audience. We aim to empower organizations and individuals with the knowledge and tools to create a more inclusive and engaged workplace, ultimately enhancing productivity and well-being.”

About Amesite Inc.

Amesite is an ed-tech, SaaS company with the most advanced artificial intelligence driven online learning platform in the industry, providing both content creation and a best-in-class infrastructure for the multi-billion-dollar online learning markets in business and education. For more information, visit https://amesite.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This communication contains forward-looking statements (including within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended) concerning the Company, the Company's planned online machine learning platform, the Company's business plans, any future commercialization of the Company's online learning solutions, potential customers, business objectives and other matters. Forward-looking statements generally include statements that are predictive in nature and depend upon or refer to future events or conditions, and include words such as "may," "will," "should," "would," "expect," "plan," "believe," "intend," "look forward," and other similar expressions among others. Statements that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on current beliefs and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties and are not guarantees of future performance. Actual results could differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. Risks facing the Company and its planned platform are set forth in the Company's filings with the SEC. Except as required by applicable law, the Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statement, or to make any other forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Investor Relations Contact:

MJ Clyburn



TraDigital IR

clyburn@tradigitalir.com



Sources

[1] https://www.gallup.com/workplace/393497/world-trillion-workplace-problem.aspx

[2] https://behavioralpolicy.org/wp-content/uploads/2020/08/Developing-delivering-effective-anti-bias-training-Challenges-.pdf



