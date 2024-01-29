Lantronix Wins Smart Buildings Innovation Award for POE++ Switch From IoT Evolution World

Lantronix PoE++ Switch to be Displayed at BICSI

IRVINE, Calif., Jan. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lantronix Inc. (NASDAQ: LTRX), a global provider of secure turnkey solutions for the Industrial Internet of Things (IoT) and the Intelligent IT market, today announced that it has won an IoT Evolution Smart Buildings Innovation Award for its Smart Managed Gigabit Power over Ethernet++ (PoE++) SM24TBT2DPB PoE++ Switch. The Lantronix POE++ switch will be displayed at the upcoming 2024 BICSI Winter Conference being held Jan. 28 to Feb. 1, 2024, at Rosen Shingle Creek in Orlando, Fla. Lantronix will be at booth #816.



Presented by IoT Evolution World, the leading online publication covering IoT technologies, the Smart Buildings Innovation Awards acknowledge and showcase companies behind the innovations that transform the way we design, construct, operate and inhabit buildings.



Lantronix won in part due to the contributions of its PoE++ switch in powering the country’s first net-zero energy hotel, the Hotel Marcel, a historical building that is part of the Tapestry Collection by Hilton, a group of historical boutique hotels. Based in New Haven, Conn., the hotel is one of the first Passive House-certified hotels and one of fewer than a dozen LEED (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design) Platinum-certified hotels in the country.

Supported by Lantronix’s customized PoE++ switch and an integrated installation by Lantronix’s partner, Sinclair Digital Services, the hotel generates 100 percent of its own electricity and energy to power, automate and control all its electrical systems, including lighting, automatic window shades, heating and hot water as well as the guest room refrigerators.

Lantronix’s PoE++ switch is the only UL-certified switch with true 24x90-watt power and direct high-voltage DC power. It supports the latest PoE standard, ensuring the highest possible integration with the other smart building solutions.

“We are honored to win this award for our IoT contributions in the Smart Buildings industry. This award validates our strategy of delivering solutions that provide our customers with the essential security, proven integration and ease-of-use required for success in today’s IoT-driven world,” said Jacques Issa, VP of Marketing at Lantronix.

“It is my pleasure to recognize Lantronix’s POE++ switch, an innovative solution, with the IoT Evolution Smart Buildings Innovation Award,” said Rich Tehrani, CEO, TMC.

About Crossfire Media

Crossfire Media, co-publishers of IoT Evolution, is an integrated marketing company with a core focus on future trends in technology. We service communities of interest with conferences, tradeshows, webinars and newsletters. Crossfire Media has a partnership with Technology Marketing Corporation (TMC) to produce events and websites related to disruptive technologies. Crossfire Media is a division of Crossfire Consulting, a full service Information Technology company based in New York.

About Lantronix

Lantronix Inc. is a global Industrial and Enterprise Internet of Things (IoT) provider of solutions that target high-growth applications in specific vertical markets, including Smart Grid, Intelligent Transportation, Smart Cities and AI Data Centers. Lantronix’s history in networking and video processing as well as its leading-edge applications include Intelligent Substations infrastructure, Infotainment systems and Video Surveillance, supplemented with comprehensive Out of Band Management (OOB) solutions for Cloud and Edge Computing.

Lantronix’s solutions empower companies to achieve success in the growing IoT and OOB markets by delivering customizable solutions that address each layer of the IoT Stack, including Collect, Connect, Compute, Control and Comprehend. For more information, visit the Lantronix website .

Learn more at the Lantronix blog, which features industry discussion and updates. Follow Lantronix on Twitter , view its YouTube video library or connect on LinkedIn.

“Safe Harbor” Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: Any statements set forth in this news release that are not entirely historical and factual in nature, including without limitation statements related to our solutions, technologies and products and expectations regarding our management and our future growth and profitability. These forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations and are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results, future business, financial condition, or performance to differ materially from our historical results or those expressed or implied in any forward-looking statement contained in this news release. The potential risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, such factors as the effects of negative or worsening regional and worldwide economic conditions or market instability on our business, including effects on purchasing decisions by our customers; our ability to mitigate any disruption in our and our suppliers’ and vendors’ supply chains due to the COVID-19 pandemic or other outbreaks, wars and recent tensions in Europe, Asia and the Middle East, or other factors; future responses to and effects of public health crises; cybersecurity risks; changes in applicable U.S. and foreign government laws, regulations, and tariffs; our ability to successfully implement our acquisitions strategy or integrate acquired companies; difficulties and costs of protecting patents and other proprietary rights; the level of our indebtedness, our ability to service our indebtedness and the restrictions in our debt agreements; and any additional factors included in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2023, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on Sept. 12, 2023, including in the section entitled “Risk Factors” in Item 1A of Part I of such report, as well as in our other public filings with the SEC. Additional risk factors may be identified from time to time in our future filings. The forward-looking statements included in this release speak only as of the date hereof, and we do not undertake any obligation to update these forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances.

© 2023 Lantronix, Inc. All rights reserved. Lantronix is a registered trademark. Other trademarks and trade names are those of their respective owners.

Lantronix Media Contact:

Gail Kathryn Miller

Corporate Marketing &

Communications Manager

media@lantronix.com

949-212-0960

Lantronix Analyst and Investor Contact:

Jeremy Whitaker

Chief Financial Officer

investors@lantronix.com

949-450-7241