Global Building-integrated Photovoltaics Market Forecast 2024-2033 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, January 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Building-integrated Photovoltaics Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the building-integrated photovoltaics market size is predicted to reach $48.44 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 23.5%.

The growth in the building-integrated photovoltaics market is due to the increasing demand for zero-energy buildings. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest building-integrated photovoltaics market share. Major players in the building-integrated photovoltaics market include First Solar Inc., Sharp Corporation, Yingli Solar, Solar Frontier, SunPower Corporation, Hanwha Solar, Renewable Energy Corporation.

Building-integrated Photovoltaics Market Segments
• By Product Type: Polycrystalline, Thin-Film, Other Product Types
• By Application: Roof, Facade, Glass, Other Applications
• By End-User: Residential, Commercial, Industrial
• By Geography: The global building-integrated photovoltaics market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

The building-integrated photovoltaics refer to solar energy generating products that are perfectly integrated into the building envelope and are a part of building components such as facades, roofs, and windows. Building-integrated photovoltaics (BIPV) serve two main purposes; they act as the building structure's exterior layer while also generating power for on-site usage or export to the grid. This system can save money on materials and electricity, reduce pollution, and increase the architectural appeal of a building. BIPV systems are often introduced between the development phase of a building or deployed during a rebuild of an existing building when one of the wrap components is important to get replaced.

The main product types of building-integrated photovoltaics are polycrystalline, thin-film, and others. Thin-film products typically consist of very thin layers of photovoltaically active material put on a glass substrate or a metal substrate using vacuum-deposition manufacturing techniques similar to those used in architectural glass coating. The various applications include roof, facade, glass, and others used in residential, commercial, and industrial buildings.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Building-integrated Photovoltaics Market Characteristics
3. Building-integrated Photovoltaics Market Trends And Strategies
4. Building-integrated Photovoltaics Market – Macro Economic Scenario
5. Building-integrated Photovoltaics Market Size And Growth
27. Building-integrated Photovoltaics Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles
28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market
29. Building-integrated Photovoltaics Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis
30. Appendix

