Bipolar Disorder Therapeutics Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2024-2033

The Business Research Company’s “Bipolar Disorder Therapeutics Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the bipolar disorder therapeutics market size is predicted to reach $9.46 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.9%.

The growth in the bipolar disorder therapeutics market is due to the increase in the prevalence of bipolar disorder. North America region is expected to hold the largest bipolar disorder therapeutics market share. Major players in the bipolar disorder therapeutics market include AbbVie Inc., Pfizer Inc., Astellas Pharma Inc., AstraZeneca PLC, Bristol-Myers Squibb, GlaxoSmithKline PLC, Januaryssen Pharmaceuticals.

Bipolar Disorder Therapeutics Market Segments

By Drug Class: Mood Stabilizers, Antipsychotic Drugs, Antidepressant Drugs, Other Drugs
By Mechanism: Selective Serotonin Reuptake Inhibitors, Serotonin-norepinephrine Reuptake Inhibitors, Tricyclic Antidepressants, Monoamine Oxidase Inhibitors, Benzodiazepines, Beta-Blockers, Other Mechanisms
By Distribution Channel: Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Online Pharmacies
By Geography: The global bipolar disorder therapeutics market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Bipolar disorder therapeutics refer to medication, including mood stabilizers, antidepressants, antipsychotics, and psychological counseling, to control symptoms. The bipolar disorder therapeutic is used in the treatment and management of bipolar disorders.

The main types of drugs in bipolar disorder therapeutics are mood stabilizers, antipsychotic drugs, antidepressant drugs, and other drugs. Mood stabilizers refer to a class of medications used in the management and treatment of bipolar disorders. The different mechanisms include selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors, serotonin-norepinephrine reuptake inhibitors, tricyclic antidepressants, monoamine oxidase inhibitors, benzodiazepines, beta-blockers, and others. These are distributed through hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies, and online pharmacies.

