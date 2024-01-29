Premium Portugal Wines Expands Selection in British Columbia with New Individual Labels from Renowned Producers

Premium Portugal Wines

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, January 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Premium Portugal Wines announces that its wine and spirit selection in British Columbia has expanded to include new individual labels from some of the most renowned producers from Portugal.

Among the new labels, one will find wines and ports from producers such as Quinta de Pacheca, Marcio Lopes, Caminhos Cruzados and Vale dos Ares. These producers are known for their exceptional quality and unique flavors, making them a must-try for any wine enthusiast. Other notable additions include new vintages from Luis Seabra Vinhos, Fitapreta Vinhos and Rama & Selas.

With a rich history and a long tradition of winemaking, Portugal is known for producing some of the world's best wines. Each producer brings their unique expertise and passion for winemaking, resulting in a diverse and high-quality collection of wines.

Premium Portugal Wines offerings are for every taste whether you are looking for a sizzling sparkling, mouth-watering ports, bold reds, a crisps whites, or a refreshing rosé. Gaining increased consumer interest are the herbal and cherry liqueurs, gin, and grape brandies.

These wines and spirits are perfect for any occasion, from a casual dinner to a special celebration. Premium Portugal Wines is committed to providing its customers with the best selection of Portuguese wines, spirits and beer and is continuously expanding its collection to offer new and exciting options.

We are thrilled to introduce these new individual labels to our customers in British Columbia," said Shailen Singh CEO of Premium Portugal Wines. “We aim to showcase the exceptional wines, beer and spirits of Portugal and provide our customers with an authentic and memorable experience. Our partnership with these esteemed producers will bring a new level of appreciation for Portuguese wines in British Columbia.”

Current Premium Portugal Wines offering in British Columbia includes individual labels from: Joao Camizao-Sem Igual, Vale dos Ares, Quinta Santiago, Quinta da Costa do Pinhao, Luis Seabra Vinhos, Rama & Selas, Herdade do Cebolal, Herdade do Arrepiado, Miguel Louro, Marcio Lopes, Fitapreta, Vasques De Carvalho, Pico Cooperative, Quinta de Pacheca, Caminhos Cruzados, Adega de Portalegra, J. Carranca Redondo, Liquid Brands, Frutobidos, Empresa De Cervejas, Cascas Wines, Adega de Vidiguera, Adega Da Barca, and Casal Santa Maria.

For more information on Premium Portugal Wines and the new individual labels, please visit the website at https://premiumportugalwines.com or follow on social media for updates and promotions.