Architecting a Data-Driven Future: Scott Ambler Leads Agile Data Warehousing Workshop at WWDVC 2024

WWDVC 2024 Themes Save the Date for WWDVC 2024

DVA announces pre-conference Agile Data Warehousing Workshop led by Agile Pioneer and Visionary Scott Ambler for Conference Attendees as an Add-On Option

Scott Ambler's workshop is already discounted heavily and as an attendee you'll already be there. It's about Agile and Data Warehousing making attending it a no brainer decision.” — Sanjay Pande, DVA

STOWE, VERMONT, UNITED STATES, January 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Embark on a transformative journey in the world of data at WWDVC 2024! We are thrilled to announce an exclusive opportunity for conference attendees—a 2-day Agile Data Warehousing Workshop led by the eminent Agile Data Strategist, Scott Ambler. This add-on event, designed to enhance your WWDVC 2024 experience, delves into the disciplined hybrid methods of agile data strategies.

"Please note that this workshop is an add-on and requires a valid conference ticket for participation. Seize this chance to revolutionize your approach to data solutions with Scott Ambler's expert guidance.", noted a DVA spokesperson.

Agile Data Warehousing Workshop Details:

Mark your calendars for April 27 & 28, 2024, as Scott Ambler unfolds the intricacies of Agile Data Warehousing at the picturesque Stoweflake Resort and Spa. This exclusive 2-day workshop, taking place from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily, offers a deep dive into a disciplined hybrid method that combines agile, lean, and traditional approaches.

Early Bird Advantage:

Act swiftly and secure your spot before February 15, 2024, to enjoy the Early Bird price of $495.00 per seat. After this date, the regular discounted price is $595.00 per seat, offering substantial savings from the standard rate of approximately $1195.00 per seat.

Comprehensive Learning Experience:

"Scott Ambler's workshop is a unique opportunity for data professionals to grasp a proven approach to building and evolving Data Warehouse solutions. The agile, lean, and disciplined techniques explored cover the entire lifecycle of agile Data Warehousing. As an added perk, breakfast, lunch, and coffee will be served daily, included with your workshop ticket purchase.", the DVA spokesperson added.

Note:

To make the most of this enriching experience, please be aware that Scott Ambler’s workshop requires a minimum of 8 paid attendees. In the event that we do not reach this threshold, the workshop will be canceled, and any purchased tickets will be fully refunded, minus any applicable processing fees.

"Also, remember that a conference ticket is a prerequisite for workshop attendance.", added the DVA spokesperson.

Stay tuned for more updates and secure your seat in this invaluable Agile Data Warehousing journey!

Welcome to the 10th Annual World Wide Data Vault Consortium (WWDVC) 2024:

Get ready for an unparalleled data experience at the 10th Annual WWDVC in the breathtaking locale of Stowe, Vermont. From April 27 to 28, 2024, immerse yourself in a week of networking, technical and business sessions, and pure fun with like-minded professionals.

Why Attend WWDVC?

WWDVC is the must-attend conference of its kind, tailored for professionals in the Data Warehousing and Analytics space keen on exploring the Data Vault 2.0 Solution and related topics. Beyond networking and engaging sessions, this unique event is your chance to delve deep into data and analytic challenges, real-time streaming data movement, data mining applications, machine learning, data fabric, data mesh, generative AI and more!

When asked "What Sets WWDVC Apart?"

The DVA spokesperson responded, "At WWDVC, we bring together industry thought leaders, trailblazers, and legendary figures in an environment that fosters knowledge sharing and collaboration. This year, don't miss the opportunity to listen to and meet Agile Data Strategist, Scott Ambler, among other esteemed speakers. It's a gathering where innovative ideas, real-world experiences, and the latest trends converge."

A Conference Not To Be Missed:

The WWDVC experience is unparalleled. Seize this opportunity to enhance your expertise, ask questions, and gain insights that could redefine your approach to data and analytics. Join us for an unforgettable week in Stowe, Vermont, and be part of the data revolution.

Stay tuned for more exciting announcements as we build towards the 10th Annual WWDVC!

Meet Scott Ambler: Agile Data Strategist

We are honored to present Scott Ambler, an esteemed Agile Data Strategist and Consulting Methodologist at Ambysoft Inc., as the guiding force behind the 2-day Agile Data Warehousing Workshop at WWDVC 2024.

A Visionary Leader:

Scott Ambler stands at the forefront of the Agile Data and Agile Modeling methods, leading their evolution with unparalleled expertise. As the (co)-creator of PMI’s Disciplined Agile (DA) toolkit, he has played a pivotal role in shaping the way organizations around the world approach their ways of working (WoW) and ways of thinking (WoT).

International Influence:

With a global impact, Scott is recognized as an international keynote speaker, captivating audiences with his insights into Agile methodologies and data strategies. His influence extends through his role as the (co-)author of 30 books, including the acclaimed "Choose Your WoW!", "Refactoring Databases," "Agile Modeling," "Agile Database Techniques," and "The Object Primer 3rd Edition."

Guiding Your Agile Journey:

"Scott Ambler's workshop at WWDVC 2024 is a rare opportunity to learn from a seasoned professional who has dedicated his career to refining Agile Data strategies. Join us in Stowe, Vermont, and benefit from Scott Ambler's wealth of knowledge as he navigates participants through the disciplined hybrid methods of agile data solutions

Don't miss this chance to be part of a transformative learning experience with Scott Ambler at the helm. Secure your spot today!", continued the DVA spokesperson.

Seize Your Analytics Advantage!

As we anticipate the convergence of data expertise at WWDVC 2024, there's no better time to secure your spot in Scott Ambler's Agile Data Warehousing Workshop. Be part of a community dedicated to advancing data strategies, networking with industry leaders, and gaining invaluable insights.

How to Secure Your Spot:

Don't miss out on this exclusive opportunity! Register for WWDVC 2024 and add Scott Ambler's workshop to your agenda. Visit our official website to complete your registration and ensure your participation in this transformative learning experience.

Stay Connected:

For the latest updates, speaker announcements, and conference details, follow us on social media. Join the conversation using #WWDVC and connect with fellow data enthusiasts. "This hashtag has been used since the first WWDVC 10 years ago.", reminded the spokesperson noting that this is the 10th anniversary of this particular event.

WWDVC 2024 promises to be a landmark event, and with Scott Ambler's workshop, you have the chance to elevate your data journey. Act now, embrace innovation, and chart a course towards a data-driven future!

For more information and to reserve your seat for this add-on feature, visit https://wwdvc.com/featured-add-ons/

Scott Ambler at WWDVC