Hispanic Heritage Takes the Center Stage at Bastrop County's First 'Festival De La Cultura' Cultural Fest

Festival De la Cultura Hispanic Festival Festival De La Cultura Bastrop TX 2024

Celebrating Family, Culture, Music, Food, Art, Dance, and Legacy

BASTROP, TX, USA, January 30, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bastrop County announces the launch of the first Festival De La Cultura, a celebration of the rich Hispanic heritage within Central Texas. In partnership with the City of Bastrop, the festival showcases the diversity of Hispanic culture in Central Texas through music, art, food, and dance.

The event is scheduled for April 27-28, 2024, at Mayfest Park in Bastrop, featuring a historic lineup headlined by 5-time Grammy award winner Little Joe y La Familia. Additional acts include Del Castillo, La Diferenzia, Conjunto Cats, Eztilo, Rey Arteaga, La Dinastia Aguirre, The Family Jewelz, Clarissa Serna, and BISD students, with more local artists to be announced.

The Festival De La Cultura will also encompass the Bastrop County Health Rodeo lead by Bastrop County Cares, enhancing the event as Bastrop County's leading family-focused community gathering. This addition offers attendees a range of children's activities, health screenings, and wellness resources, along with interactive games and educational sessions.

City Manager Sylvia Carrillo expresses the community's anticipation: "We're overjoyed to partner with Festival De La Cultura to bring together Central Texas for this significant event. It's a reflection of our commitment, with local businesses and leaders working together to celebrate our collective spirit."

Priscilla Ruiz, Youth Director at Ascension, adds, " The festival will be a momentous occasion for Bastrop County. It's not only about showcasing our incredible artists but also about creating a platform for our educators and students to shine through our cultural heritage."

Sylvia Barragan local business owner of Casa Chapala Mexican Restaurant says, "This festival is the pulse of our Hispanic community's vibrant life here in Bastrop."

We extend our gratitude to our advertising partners and local leaders, including City of Bastrop, Verizon, First National Bank, Bastrop County Cares, Casa Chapala, Roscoe Bank, BlueBonnet Electric, Hyatt Regency Lost Pines Resort, Barron Homes, and MVBA Law Group, for their invaluable support.

An exclusive kick-off party at the Hyatt Regency in Bastrop is anticipated for media and advertising partners to be announced.

Ticket go on sale February 15, 2024

Visit festivaldelacultura.com

Mark your calendars for this inaugural festivity—a true celebration of community and culture at Festival De La Cultura.

Festival De La Cultura

Date: April 27, 2024 to April 28, 2024

Mayfest Park, 25 American Legion Dr, Bastrop, TX

Event Time:

Saturday 11am to 11pm

Sunday 11am to 8pm

Family Health Zone 11 to 4pm Saturday to Sunday

Marketing Agency Website:

