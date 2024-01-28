Westminster Barracks / Death investigation, non-suspicious

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

CASE#: 24B1000694

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Mengbei Wang, Detective Sgt. Dan Hall

STATION: Westminster

CONTACT#: 802-722-4600

DATE/TIME: About 6:15 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 27, 2024

INCIDENT LOCATION: Magic Mountain Ski Area, Londonderry, VT

INCIDENT TYPE: Death investigation

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

At about 6:15 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 27, 2024, members of the Vermont State Police were called to a report of a death that had occurred in the back country of the Magic Mountain Ski Area in Londonderry, Vermont. Responding troopers located the decedent, a 60-year-old man from southern Vermont, and learned that he had been snowshoeing with a group of people when he experienced a medical event and collapsed. Lifesaving efforts by bystanders and the Magic Mountain Ski Patrol were unsuccessful, and he was pronounced deceased on scene by Londonderry EMS. The name of the decedent will be released following notification of relatives. The death is not considered suspicious. No further information is available.

- 30 -