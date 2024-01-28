HYW INVESTOR NOTICE: ROSEN, A LONGSTANDING LAW FIRM, Encourages Hywin Holdings Ltd. Investors to Inquire About Securities Class Action Investigation – HYW

NEW YORK, Jan. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

WHY: Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, continues to investigate potential securities claims on behalf of shareholders of Hywin Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ: HYW) resulting from allegations that Hywin Holdings may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public.

SO WHAT: If you purchased Hywin Holdings securities you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out of pocket fees or costs through a contingency fee arrangement. The Rosen Law Firm is preparing a class action seeking recovery of investor losses.

WHAT IS THIS ABOUT: On December 14, 2023, before the market opened, Hywin Holdings released a press release entitled “Hywin Holdings Reports Redemption Issues Relating to Certain Asset-Backed Products.” This press release stated, in pertinent part, that “redemption issues have been reported on certain asset-backed products previously distributed by the Company. The asset managers of these products were unable to reach an agreement with the relevant clients to defer redemption. While the Company acted only as distributor of these asset-backed products, the clients are now demanding repayment from the Company. Any failure to adequately deal with these redemption issues could materially and adversely affect our reputation, client relationship, business, financial condition and prospects. The Company has formed a special investigation committee comprised of members of senior management to oversee an internal investigation.”

On this news, Hywin’s American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”) fell by $0.53 per ADR, or 16%, to close at $2.77 per ADR, on December 14, 2023.

