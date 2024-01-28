Women, farmers receive livelihood aid from Cayetanos' offices, DSWD

More than a hundred women and farmers in Tuburan, Cebu received vital livelihood assistance on Thursday from the offices of Senators Alan Peter Cayetano and Pia Cayetano in partnership with the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) through its Sustainable Livelihood Program (SLP).

The one-day program was successfully conducted with the support and efforts of Tuburan Mayor Democrito Diamante, Vice Mayor Danilo Diamante, Social Welfare Committee member Eugenio M. Arigo, and DSWD Field Office VII Assistant Regional Director for Operations Juanito C. Cantero.

Women and farmers in Tuburan were the primary beneficiaries of the livelihood program, highlighting Sen. Alan's commitment to expanding the livelihood opportunities for all Filipinos and ensuring that "no sector is left behind."

The senator has maintained that the agriculture sector is among the most vulnerable and requires urgent attention.

This initiative was not the first time the Cayetanos provided province-wide assistance in Cebu. In 2023, more than 200 persons with disabilities (PWDs) and sari-sari store owners also received livelihood aid.

The program has emphasized the importance of direct aid to help marginalized groups in the country, not only assisting them in boosting their income but also for the benefit of the entire Philippine economy.

Kababaihan at magsasaka, nakatanggap ng tulong pangkabuhayan mula sa mga Cayetano at DSWD

Higit sa isandaang kababaihan at magsasaka sa Tuburan, Cebu ang nakatanggap ng mahalagang tulong pangkabuhayan nitong Huwebes mula sa magkapatid na Senador Alan Peter Cayetano at Pia Cayetano sa pamamagitan ng Sustainable Livelihood Program (SLP) ng Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD).

Ang programa ay naging matagumpay sa pakikipagtulungan nila Tuburan Mayor Democrito Diamante, Vice Mayor Danilo Diamante, Social Welfare Committee member Eugenio M. Arigo, at DSWD Field Office VII Assistant Regional Director for Operations na si Juanito C. Cantero.

Mga kakabaihan at magsasaka sa Tuburan ang pangunahing benepisyaryo ng programa, isang patunay na ang inisyatibong ito ay ayon sa pangako ni Sen. Alan na dagdagan ang mga oportunidad pangkabuhayan para sa lahat ng Pilipino at tiyaking walang sektor panglipunan ang mapagiiwanan.

Ayon sa senador, ang sektor ng agrikultura ay isa sa pinakamahina at nangangailangan ng agarang pansin.

Hindi ito ang unang pagkakataong nagbigay ng tulong sa lalawigan ng Cebu ang mga Cayetano. Noong 2023, higit sa 200 na may kapansanan at may-ari ng sari-sari store ang nakatanggap din ng tulong pangkabuhayan.

Ipinapakita ng programang ito ang kahalagahan ng agarang aksyon upang matulungan ang mga grupong may problemang pampinansyal, hindi lamang sa pagpapalago ng kanilang kita kundi pati na rin para sa kapakinabangan ng buong ekonomiya ng Pilipinas.