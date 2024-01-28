Business Awards UK Announces Winners of the 2023 Maker Awards: Spotlight on Great Achievements in UK's Maker Community

Business Awards UK, leaders in business recognition, are proud to spotlight the winners of the 2023 Maker Awards

Business Awards UK, leaders in business recognition, are proud to spotlight the winners of the 2023 Maker Awards. These awards celebrate the artisans, entrepreneurs, and innovators who have demonstrated remarkable skill, creativity, and dedication within the vibrant landscape of UK makers. This year's honourees have not only excelled in their respective fields but have also exemplified the spirit of diversity, resilience, and customer dedication.

Business Awards UK Maker Awards 2023 Winners

Fan The Glory With Tori - Diversity and Inclusion Champion

North Product Design - Industry Leader Award

Wood & Wire - Best Youth Development

Enamel on the Yarrow - Triumph Over Adversity Award

Vanlife Conversions Ltd - Best Customer Focus, Best Customer Experience

Laura-Louise Winterbourne, The Giftie Company Ltd - Rising Star Award

Christopher Leslie Bespoke - Best Artisanal Business

The Giftie Company - Fastest Business Growth

Business Awards UK Maker Awards 2023 Finalists

Wood & Wire - Best Customer Focus

The Marquetry Shack - Industry Leader Award

Enamel on the Yarrow - Best Youth Development

Varlowe Industrial Services - Rising Star Award

Christopher Leslie Bespoke - Triumph Over Adversity Award

Cuecard Productions - Most Positive Community Impact

Qawaya - Best Digital Creation

Varlowe Industrial Services - Best Customer Experience

Christopher Leslie Bespoke Ltd - Best Customer Focus

Cuecard Productions - Industry Leader Award

The 2023 Maker Awards have highlighted an array of extraordinary talents and commitments within the UK's maker community. Each winner and finalist represents the pinnacle of creativity and excellence in their field.

As we celebrate the achievements of these innovative leaders and businesses, we look with anticipation to their future endeavours that will undoubtedly continue to enrich and advance the UK's vibrant maker industry.

For further details on the 2023 Maker Awards or to arrange interviews with the winners or finalists, please contact Business Awards UK.

Company Details:



Organization: Business Awards UK



Contact Person: Mark Byrne, Director



Email: mark@business-awards.uk



Website: https://business-awards.uk



Contact Number: +441422 771042



Country: United Kingdom



City: HALIFAX

The information provided does not constitute endorsement of any activities or claims mentioned in the press release. Neither KISS PR, nor its distribution partners, are responsible for the validity or accuracy of the information provided. Decisions based on the content of the press release are at the reader's own risk. For further inquiries about the company or the content issued, please contact the source company directly. Details about the source company are included in the press release.