Shaping International Economics and Ethical Dialogues Through the Leadership of Cheah Chyuan Yong

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, (ANTARA/PRNewswire) - Under the visionary leadership of Cheah Chyuan Yong, the International Strategy Institute (ISI) proudly declares the successful conclusion of two groundbreaking global conferences: the 12th World Chinese Economic Forum (WCEF) and the World Anti-Corruption Conference 2023 (WACC). These events, held in China and Indonesia respectively, marked pivotal milestones in fostering international collaboration, creating opportunities, and building relationships with a focus on empowerment and a business growth mindset. For more details: www.istrategyglobal.org

The 12th World Chinese Economic Forum (WCEF), hosted in Qingtian County, Zhejiang Province, China this year has successfully concluded with nearly 300 participants from around the globe, marking another milestone in promoting global economic collaboration and dialogue. Cheah Chyuan Yong mentioned during his speech that WCEF not only commemorated the significance of 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations between China and Malaysia next year, but also served as prelude to a year-long celebration for these partnerships. The panel discussions delved into the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP), the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), and investment opportunities in Qingtian County.

WCEF will continue to strive for its mission and legacy next year, encouraging collaborative spirit for economic advancement and innovative alliances for shared growth.

The World Anti-Corruption Conference 2023 (WACC) in Jakarta, Indonesia, convened global leaders, experts, and practitioners at the Royal Kuningan Hotel. The theme, "Towards a Corrupt-Free Future: Strengthening Global Governance Together," spurred insightful discussions. Keynote speaker Chief Commissioner of Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC), Azam Baki graced the opening ceremony. During the conference, multiple discussions highlighted the importance of ethical conduct and interagency cooperation from speakers coming from Malaysia, Indonesia, Singapore, Brunei, Myanmar, Cambodia, Australia, Japan, Korea, Thailand, and the Philippines. Cheah Chyuan Yong concluded the conference during the closing ceremony address with 200 participants, declaring WACC as an annual global initiative, dedicated to combating corruption and emphasizing role of empowerment in strengthening anti-corruption efforts.

Upcoming Events: Inter-Regional Business Forum (IRBF) and World Islamic Trade Forum (WITF)

The ISI, under Cheah Chyuan Yong's leadership, is gearing up to host the Inter-Regional Business Forum (IRBF) on March 7th and 8th, 2024, in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. In collaboration with GRULAC countries, the event aims to strengthen economic ties between Latin America-The Caribbean and Southeast Asian countries, creating a global corridor for enhanced business collaboration.

Additionally, the World Islamic Trade Forum (WITF) will converge on the theme "United by Innovation: Building Resilient Islamic Economies", will be happening on 23rd April next year in Dubai. This event recognizes the vast potential and various aspects of the Islamic economy, focusing on innovation, Halal industry, sustainable development, and youth empowerment. These forums exemplify ISI's commitment to fostering global partnerships, addressing critical issues, and advancing economic development on a global scale.

About ISI:

The International Strategy Institute (ISI) is a non-profit organization led by Cheah Chyuan Yong, dedicated to fostering international collaboration and addressing global challenges through strategic forums and initiatives.

