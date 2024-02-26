JetLevel Aviation Reinforces Commitment to Safety Amid Rising Industry Concerns
EINPresswire.com/ -- In light of recent reports by Aviation International News revealing a significant increase in fatal business jet accidents in 2023, JetLevel Aviation, a premier private jet charter company, reaffirms its unwavering commitment to safety and excellence in aviation services.
Founded and led by industry veteran Ricky Gomulka, JetLevel Aviation has consistently prioritized safety in all aspects of its operations. The company, accredited by the Better Business Bureau (BBB), meticulously sources only the safest, NBAA and IS-BAO-registered operators, ensuring the highest standards of safety and reliability for its clientele.
"The recent uptick in aviation accidents is concerning," stated Ricky Gomulka, Founder of JetLevel Aviation. "However, it underscores the importance of our rigorous safety protocols and our commitment to providing our clients with the most secure and luxurious flying experience."
JetLevel Aviation's approach to safety includes stringent vetting of aircraft and crew, adherence to comprehensive safety checks, and leveraging Gomulka's two decades of experience in the private jet charter sector. This rigorous process ensures that each flight is not just a journey in luxury but a pinnacle of safety and reliability.
In response to the industry's challenges, JetLevel Aviation is also intensifying its focus on safety training and awareness, both internally and with its partners. The company believes that continuous education and adherence to strict safety protocols are key to maintaining the highest standards in private aviation.
As JetLevel Aviation continues to offer bespoke air charter services from its bases in Orlando, FL, and Ocala, with headquarters in Orlando, the company remains dedicated to ensuring every flight is a testament to safety, comfort, and unmatched service.
For more information about JetLevel Aviation and its commitment to safety and excellence, please visit JetLevel.com.
Ricky Gomulka
Founded and led by industry veteran Ricky Gomulka, JetLevel Aviation has consistently prioritized safety in all aspects of its operations. The company, accredited by the Better Business Bureau (BBB), meticulously sources only the safest, NBAA and IS-BAO-registered operators, ensuring the highest standards of safety and reliability for its clientele.
"The recent uptick in aviation accidents is concerning," stated Ricky Gomulka, Founder of JetLevel Aviation. "However, it underscores the importance of our rigorous safety protocols and our commitment to providing our clients with the most secure and luxurious flying experience."
JetLevel Aviation's approach to safety includes stringent vetting of aircraft and crew, adherence to comprehensive safety checks, and leveraging Gomulka's two decades of experience in the private jet charter sector. This rigorous process ensures that each flight is not just a journey in luxury but a pinnacle of safety and reliability.
In response to the industry's challenges, JetLevel Aviation is also intensifying its focus on safety training and awareness, both internally and with its partners. The company believes that continuous education and adherence to strict safety protocols are key to maintaining the highest standards in private aviation.
As JetLevel Aviation continues to offer bespoke air charter services from its bases in Orlando, FL, and Ocala, with headquarters in Orlando, the company remains dedicated to ensuring every flight is a testament to safety, comfort, and unmatched service.
For more information about JetLevel Aviation and its commitment to safety and excellence, please visit JetLevel.com.
Ricky Gomulka
JetLevel Aviation
+ +14078680015 ext.
Ricky@jetlevel.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram