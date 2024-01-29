Submit Release
Dr. Mercy Maclean Releases Groundbreaking Book: "Destigmatisation of Mental Health to Combat Public and Self-Stigma"

RAINHAM, ESSEX, UNITED KINGDOM, January 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Renowned Chartered Health Psychologist and debut author, Dr. Mercy Maclean, is set to release her highly anticipated book, ""Destigmatisation of Mental Health to Combat Public and Self-Stigma." The book, which offers a self-help mental health destigmatisation behaviour change intervention, is poised to make a significant impact on individuals, healthcare professionals, and institutions worldwide. In a society where mental health stigma continues to be a pervasive issue, Dr. Maclean's book aims to dismantle preconceived notions and foster a supportive environment for mental health conversations. The content of the book is designed to empower readers with practical strategies to combat both public and self-stigma, promoting psychological well-being.

Destigmatisation of Mental Health is more than just a collection of pages; it is a clarion call to shatter the glass walls of stigma that have, for too long, constrained and silenced vital dialogues. Dr. Maclean invites readers to embark on a transformative journey of learning and unlearning, challenging societal norms and encouraging open discussions about mental health.

"Where do we begin? The answer lies just beyond the precipice of change, where one must dare to tread," says Dr. Mercy Maclean.

The book is now available for purchase on popular platforms, including Amazon and Barnes & Noble. Readers can access this invaluable resource to gain insights into destigmatisation strategies and contribute to the collective effort to break down barriers surrounding mental health.

Dr. Maclean's pioneering work in the field of mental health and her dedication to destigmatisation make "Destigmatisation of Mental Health to Combat Public and Self-Stigma" a must-read for anyone seeking a transformative journey towards a more inclusive and understanding society.

