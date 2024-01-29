New Book about Religious and Non-religious Unity

How believers and non-believers can increase both their understanding of and appreciation for alternative views.

After reading Divine Frustrations, you may still grumble about someone’s faith in God or gripe about another’s unbelief, but your frustrations can become more balanced, fair, and compassionate.” — Peter Admirand, co-author of Seeking Common Ground

CLEVELAND, OHIO, UNITED STATES, January 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Can Christians and non-Christians develop greater empathy for each other's views and thereby embrace a more collaborative approach of peace and unity? Yes, and that is what the new book, entitled Divine Frustrations: Exploring the Most Challenging Complaints About God, is all about.

Professor and mental health counselor Jason L. Moore argues that there are both credible reasons for faith and legitimacy with doubt. Yet, many people see these realities as polar opposites. What Moore seeks to provide in his book is a balanced approach towards appreciation for both sides while minimizing the antagonistic posture taken by some believers and unbelievers towards each other.

The purpose of this book is twofold: first, for the non-religious person to develop greater understanding of and appreciation for interpretations of difficult topics from a biblical perspective. The second objective is for believers to gain greater empathy towards those who challenge their faith and thereby giving their critiques authentic consideration.

For more information, visit www.divinefrustrations.com.

Divine Frustrations Book Trailer