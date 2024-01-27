Submit Release
Jennifer White, Founder of 5 & Rise Marketing Solutions, Featured on Fox Interviewer

Fox Interviewer features Jennifer White, revealing the successful journey and transformative impact of 5 & Rise Marketing Solutions.

Carmel, Indiana, Jan. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

(Photo: Jennifer White of 5&Rise Marketing Solutions)

Jennifer White, the visionary behind 5 & Rise Marketing Solutions, was featured on Fox Interviewer in an article that highlights her remarkable journey and the success of her digital marketing agency. With a career spanning over two and a half decades, White, a Purdue University alumna, has traversed various roles in the marketing field, reaching the pinnacle as a Chief Marketing Officer. Her brainchild, 5 & Rise Marketing Solutions, began as a fractional marketing consultancy in 2021 and swiftly evolved into a full-service agency. This transformation was driven by the need to fill gaps for entrepreneurs and small-to-medium businesses.

White's approach to marketing is underpinned by a philosophy of simplifying complex concepts. This philosophy is evident in the wide range of services offered by her agency, from social media management to comprehensive branding and website development. A notable innovation from White and her team is the Simplified Social Hub, a platform that began as a tool for agency clients and later became a standalone SAAS product. This platform is a testament to the agency's dedication to providing scalable and efficient marketing solutions suitable for various business sizes.

The culture at 5 & Rise Marketing Solutions, heavily influenced by White's leadership, fosters a sense of purpose, community, and transparency. Emphasizing values like diverse perspectives and strong client and employee relationships, the agency stands out as a woman-owned business. Looking ahead, 5 & Rise Marketing Solutions is poised for continued growth and innovation, with plans to expand their reach and services.

Jennifer White and her agency represent more than just successful marketing ventures; they exemplify transformation and connection in the digital era. Their journey serves as an inspiration for marketers and entrepreneurs, showcasing the impact of purpose-driven leadership and innovative marketing solutions. White's philosophy of working "on purpose, with purpose" and her belief in collaborative achievement – “together we can make great things happen” – invite clients and collaborators to join in their journey of meaningful growth and impactful marketing​.

Contact:

Jennifer White

5 and Rise Marketing Solutions

team@5andrise.com

https://5andrise.com/




