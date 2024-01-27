Party organisations, members disciplined for wrongdoings

VIETNAM, January 27 -

HÀ NỘI The Politburo and Secretariat of the Party Central Committee convened a meeting on January 27 to consider disciplinary measures against a number of Party organisations and members for violating Party regulations.

The collectives included the Party Civil Affairs Committee of the Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) in the 2016-2021 and 2021-2026 tenures.

After considering the proposal of the Party Central Committee’s Inspection Commission, members of the Politburo and Secretariat concluded that this committee violated the principle of democratic centralism, the Party regulations, State laws and working regulations, and showed a lack of responsibility and relaxed direction and leadership, leading to many wrongdoings that caused serious consequences as well as a risk of great loss of money and assets of the State, investors, and consumers, and a waste of social resources.

The committee is also responsible for many criminal cases in the MoIT with the involvement of many officials, triggering public concern, and negatively affecting the reputation of Party organisations and State management agencies, they said.

It also ignored the directions and decisions of authorised agencies, while issuing and implementing working regulations that went against the rules of the Politburo, and issuing resolutions that violated the working regulations, and failing to seriously implement the instructions of the Politburo and the Prime Minister. Therefore, criminal cases occurred at the MoIT, with many officials and Party members violating the law, and many members of the committee and deputy ministers investigated and detained.

At the meeting, the Politburo and the Secretariat also discussed violations of some Party organisations and members at the Party Organisation of northern Bắc Ninh province, including the Standing Board of the Party Committee of Bắc Ninh in the 2010-2015 and 2015-2020 tenures, as well as former Secretary of the provincial Party Committee and former Chairman of the provincial People's Committee Nguyễn Nhân Chiến, former Deputy Secretary of the provincial Party Committee and former Chairman of the provincial People's Committee Nguyễn Tử Quỳnh.

They also discussed wrongdoings by some Party members of the Party Organisations of Lâm Đồng and An Giang provinces, including member of the Party Central Committee and Chairman of the People's Committee of Lâm Đồng Trần Đức Quận.

Concluding the meeting, the Politburo decided to give warnings to the Standing Boards of the Party Committee of Bắc Ninh in the 2010-2015 and 2015-2020 tenures.

Former Deputy Prime Minister Trịnh Đình Dũng and former Minister - head of the Government Office Mai Tiến Dũng were reprimanded.

The Politburo proposed the Party Central Committee to expel from the Party former Secretary of the Bắc Ninh Party Committee and former Chairman of the Bắc Ninh provincial People's Committee Nguyễn Nhân Chiến; and member of the Party Central Committee, Secretary of the Lâm Đồng Party Committee, and Chairman of the Lâm Đồng provincial People's Council Trần Đức Quận.

Meanwhile, the Secretariat gave a warning to the MoIT's Party Civil Affairs Committee in the 2016-2021 tenure and reprimanded the MoIT's Party Civil Affairs Committee in the 2021-2026 tenure. VNA/VNS