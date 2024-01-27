PHILIPPINES, January 27 - Press Release

January 27, 2024 Cayetano to PNP: Help rekindle the public's love, trust for the law Senator Alan Peter Cayetano on Friday urged the Philippine National Police (PNP) to play a pivotal role in rekindling the public's love and trust in the law. "We are taught as human beings that part of being 'cool' is rebelling against the rules. But people forget that there's a difference between the law and the rules," Cayetano said in his speech during the groundbreaking ceremony of the newest Regional Forensic Unit-National Capital Region (RFU-NCR) crime laboratory at Camp Bagong Diwa in the City of Taguig on January 26, 2024. Cayetano noted that the Filipinos' tendency to disregard rules, such as traffic regulations, fosters a culture of circumventing the law. "Yes, in life sometimes you have to break the rules. [But while] you can change the rules, you can't change the law," he said. "Sa ngayon 'pag may nangyari sa ating Barangay, palaging sinasabi na 'Kasi mahina ang pulis eh.' Hindi po. Hindi kasi natin minahal ang batas. Ang police is there to enforce, but you should start with yourself. If you enforce the law sa sarili mo, hindi mo na kailangan ng pulis," he added. Cayetano said the new PNP crime laboratory is a "dream come true" for him, confident that it will fast-track crime investigations in the country and restore public trust in the law. "Ito po ay pangarap ko na magkaroon ng world-class na forensic group at crime lab [sa ating bansa]," he said. "The crime lab will be a magnificent addition to your professionalism... We should work together in re-establishing to people that if you love the law, the law is there to protect you," he added. In concluding his speech, Cayetano urged the PNP to properly utilize the ongoing efforts of the government to modernize their operations -- with a new PNP-NCRPO building on the way -- and have the "same priorities" in transforming the country. "I hope you use this goodwill na pinagaganda natin ang mga kampo... Let us have the same priorities, my brothers and sisters in uniform, dahil ito ay para sa inyo, para ating mga kababayan, at para sa ating mahal na bansang Pilipinas," he said. In an interview with reporters after the groundbreaking ceremony, Cayetano expressed hope that the new crime lab would inspire students to venture into the field, urging the Commission on Higher Education (CHED) to encourage students to pursue careers in science. With the Taguig City University situated near the laboratory, Cayetano said he believes many students will be interested in pursuing careers in science knowing that there is a building nearby equipped with all the necessary tools and facilities. "That's one of the reasons why we built it here. Taguig City University is just in front, to the left. We are studying how to further the medical science," he said. Cayetano sa PNP: Gisingin ang pagmamahal at tiwala ng publiko sa batas Hinimok ni Senador Alan Peter Cayetano ang Philippine National Police (PNP) na tulungang mapanumbalik ang pagmamahal at tiwala ng publiko sa batas. "We are taught as human beings that part of being 'cool' is rebelling against the rules. But people forget that there's a difference between the law and the rules," wika ni Cayetano sa kanyang mensahe sa groundbreaking ceremony ng pinakabagong Regional Forensic Unit-National Capital Region (RFU-NCR) crime laboratory sa Camp Bagong Diwa sa Lungsod ng Taguig nitong Biyernes, January 26, 2024. Napansin na aniya ng senador na nagiging ugali na ng mga Pilipino ang pagsuway sa mga tuntunin -- gaya ng mga traffic regulations -- at ito ay nauuwi sa isang kulturang isinasantabi ang batas. "Yes, in life sometimes you have to break the rules. [But while] you can change the rules, you can't change the law," wika niya. "Sa ngayon 'pag may nangyari sa ating Barangay, palaging sinasabi na 'Kasi mahina ang pulis eh.' Hindi po. Hindi kasi natin minahal ang batas. Ang police is there to enforce, but you should start with yourself. If you enforce the law sa sarili mo, hindi mo na kailangan ng pulis," dagdag niya. Ayon kay Cayetano, isang natupad na pangarap ang bagong PNP crime laboratory at tiwala siyang mapapabilis nito ang mga imbestigasyon sa bansa at maibabalik ang tiwala ng publiko sa batas. "Ito po ay pangarap ko na magkaroon ng world-class na forensic group at crime lab [sa ating bansa]," aniya. "The crime lab will be a magnificent addition to your professionalism... We should work together in re-establishing to people that if you love the law, the law is there to protect you," dagdag pa niya. Sa pagtatapos ng kanyang mensahe, hinimok ni Cayetano ang PNP na gamitin nang maayos ang mga pagsisikap ng pamahalaan na gawing makabago ang kanilang operasyon at maging prayoridad nito ang pagbabago ng bansa. "I hope you use this goodwill na pinagaganda natin ang mga kampo... Let us have the same priorities, my brothers and sisters in uniform, dahil ito ay para sa inyo, para ating mga kababayan, at para sa ating mahal na bansang Pilipinas," wika niya. Sa isang panayam naman sa mga mamamahayag matapos ang groundbreaking ceremony, nagpahayag na pag-asa si Cayetano na ang bagong crime lab ay makapagbigay-inspirasyon sa mga mag-aaral na tahakin ang forensics. Hinimok din niya ang Commission on Higher Education (CHED) na hikayatin ang mga mag-aaral na gawing karera ang agham. Tiwala rin ang senador na maraming mag-aaral, lalo na ng malapit sa crime lab na Taguig City University, na maraming mag-aaral nito ang maging interesado sa science courses dahil alam nilang may malapit na gusali na kumpleto sa mga kagamitan at pasilidad. "That's one of the reasons why we built it here. Taguig City University is just in front, to the left. We are studying how to further the medical science," wika ni Cayetano.