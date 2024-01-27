Flash News: OKX to optimize funding rate calculation

SINGAPORE, Jan. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OKX, a leading Web3 technology company, today announced an upgrade to the way funding rates are calculated on perpetual swap contracts on the OKX trading platform.



The new funding rate calculation mechanism utilizes a combination of historical funding rates and current premium indexes to provide improved stability during periods of market volatility. The optimized formula aims to offer a balanced, sustainable funding rate environment for traders.

The recalibrated funding rate calculation applies to all new perpetual swap contracts opened on OKX. Existing perpetual swaps will not be affected. OKX will continue monitoring funding rate performance to ensure optimal alignment with market conditions.

To learn more about the calculations, visit OKX.

For further information, please contact:

Media@okx.com

