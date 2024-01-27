Submit Release
Berlin Barracks / DUI#1

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 24A3000568

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Jacob Fox            

STATION: Berlin Barracks                   

CONTACT#: 802-229-9191

 

DATE/TIME: 01/26/2024 at 2343 PM

INCIDENT LOCATION: VT RT 100/ I-89 Overpass Waterbury, VT

VIOLATION: DUI #1

 

ACCUSED: Stacey Currier                

AGE: 51

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Waterbury, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time Troopers from the Berlin Barracks were on routine patrol in Waterbury, VT. Troopers observed a minor motor vehicle violation and conducted a traffic stop. While speaking with the operator, identified as Currier indicators of impairment were detected. Currier was subsequently taken into custody for suspicion of DUI and transported to the State Police Berlin Barracks for processing.  Currier was issued a citation to appear in Washington County Superior Court - Criminal Division and released.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 02/15/2024 at 0830 AM           

COURT: Washington County Superior Court - Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A   

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Attached

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

 

 

Trooper Jacob Fox

Vermont State Police

Berlin Barracks

578 Paine Turnpike North

Berlin, VT 05602

P:(802)229-9191

F:(802)229-2648

E: Jacob.Fox@vermont.gov

 

