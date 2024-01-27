Berlin Barracks / DUI#1
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 24A3000568
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Jacob Fox
STATION: Berlin Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-229-9191
DATE/TIME: 01/26/2024 at 2343 PM
INCIDENT LOCATION: VT RT 100/ I-89 Overpass Waterbury, VT
VIOLATION: DUI #1
ACCUSED: Stacey Currier
AGE: 51
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Waterbury, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above date and time Troopers from the Berlin Barracks were on routine patrol in Waterbury, VT. Troopers observed a minor motor vehicle violation and conducted a traffic stop. While speaking with the operator, identified as Currier indicators of impairment were detected. Currier was subsequently taken into custody for suspicion of DUI and transported to the State Police Berlin Barracks for processing. Currier was issued a citation to appear in Washington County Superior Court - Criminal Division and released.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 02/15/2024 at 0830 AM
COURT: Washington County Superior Court - Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: Attached
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Trooper Jacob Fox
Vermont State Police
Berlin Barracks
578 Paine Turnpike North
Berlin, VT 05602
P:(802)229-9191
F:(802)229-2648