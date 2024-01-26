Special Announcement: POWR Lithium is Bordered on Two Sides by Documented Lithium Resources

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- POWR Lithium Corp. (CSE: POWR) (FRA: 6JX / WKN: A3D6BS) (OTCQB: PWRLF) (“POWR” or the “Company”), a mineral exploration and development company focused on American lithium deposits to support domestic demand, is pleased to provide the following summary of their recently held special investor call.



Highlights:

POWR’s Halo property sits between two documented lithium resources held by American Battery Technology and American Lithium.

Results of POWR’s Phase 1 drilling show a likely continuation of similar geology across all three properties.

POWR targets demonstrating an inaugural resource with upcoming Phase 2 drill program, hopeful the results will make Halo an attractive acquisition target.



“POWR Lithium is centered between two well-established companies, American Battery Technology and American Lithium, both of which have documented resources that extend up to our property line. Our previously announced discovery shows a likely continuation of similar geology across all three properties.” notes POWR CEO Matt Chatterton.





POWR’s Halo Project, consisting of ninety-eight mineral claims located in Nevada’s Esmeralda and Nye Counties is considered prospective for claystone-hosted lithium mineralization. Optimistic announcements regarding exploration and development on adjacent properties to the north (American Lithium) and west (American Battery Technology) of the Halo Project have fueled enthusiasm for regional lithium exploration activities in the area and may encourage further opportunities for consolidation and further development in the region.

As previously reported in a December 22, 2023 news release, specifically regarding results from the Company’s inaugural drill campaign, the preliminary basis for a regional mineralization trend was noted as “These greater sediment thicknesses are consistent with results reported by both American Lithium and American Battery Technology located to the north and west, respectively.”

“We view the neighbor’s resource announcements for the Tonopah Flats projects with interest and enthusiasm for the entire region. It underscores the strategic significance for all the key players actively working to strengthen their position in the area. POWR is in an appealing position, with our recent discovery extending the lithium trend,” advises POWR Lithium CEO Matt Chatterton.

POWR looks forward to continuing to advance the Halo Project with a further phase of exploratory drilling, with a view to establishing an inaugural resource on the Project. Once a resource is established on the property, the Company is hopeful that it will contribute to additional value for shareholders and ultimately encourage long-term development or make us an attractive acquisition target.

Management cautions that while discoveries and observations on properties adjacent to the Halo Project are encouraging, there can be no certainty that similar mineralization or geology will be encountered on the Halo Project.

