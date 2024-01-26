Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc. Q4 2023 Results

SEATTLE, Jan. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc. (the "Company") (Nasdaq: SFBC), the holding company for Sound Community Bank (the "Bank"), today reported net income of $1.2 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2023, or $0.47 diluted earnings per share, as compared to net income of $1.2 million, or $0.45 diluted earnings per share, for the quarter ended September 30, 2023, and $2.9 million, or $1.12 diluted earnings per share, for the quarter ended December 31, 2022. The Company also announced today that its Board of Directors declared a cash dividend on Company common stock of $0.19 per share, payable on February 21, 2024 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on February 7, 2024.

Comments from the President and Chief Executive Officer

“In the fourth quarter, we grew both total and average loan balances, demonstrating our ability to meet the diverse needs of our clients in the communities we serve. Strategically, we opted to decrease reciprocal deposit funding at year end; however, we continue to view this tool as a valuable instrument for effective management of liquidity and our balance sheet,” remarked Laurie Stewart, President and Chief Executive Officer. "Additionally, we restructured five positions within the Bank, aligning with our commitment to optimize production staff size and minimize operating expenses. This decision stems from the ongoing subdued demand in the mortgage banking sector and the operational efficiencies derived from our technological enhancements," concluded Ms. Stewart.

Q4 2023 Financial Performance Total assets decreased $35.0 million or 3.4% to $995.2 million at December 31, 2023, from $1.03 billion at September 30, 2023, and increased $18.9 million or 1.9% from $976.4 million at December 31, 2022.

Net interest income decreased $601 thousand or 7.4% to $7.6 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2023, from $8.2 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2023, and decreased $2.1 million or 21.9% from $9.7 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2022.



Net interest margin ("NIM"), annualized, was 3.04% for the quarter ended December 31, 2023, compared to 3.38% for the quarter ended September 30, 2023 and 4.05% for the quarter ended December 31, 2022. Loans held-for-portfolio increased $19.0 million or 2.2% to $894.5 million at December 31, 2023, compared to $875.4 million at September 30, 2023, and increased $28.5 million or 3.3% from $866.0 million at December 31, 2022.



A$27 thousand release of provision for credit losses was recorded for the quarter ended December 31, 2023, compared to $75 thousand and $78 thousand provision for credit losses for the quarters ended September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively. At December 31, 2023, the allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans outstanding was 0.98%. Total deposits decreased $34.3 million or 4.0% to $826.5 million at December 31, 2023, from $860.9 million at September 30, 2023, and increased $17.8 million or 2.2% from $808.8 million at December 31, 2022. Noninterest-bearing deposits decreased $27.2 million or 17.7% to $126.7 million at December 31, 2023 compared to $153.9 million at September 30, 2023, and decreased $46.5 million or 26.8% compared to $173.2 million at December 31, 2022. The loans-to-deposits ratio was 108% at December 31, 2023, compared to 102% at September 30, 2023 and 107% at December 31, 2022.



Earnings on bank-owned life insurance (“BOLI”) were $222 thousand for the quarter ended December 31, 2023, compared to $88 thousand for the quarter ended September 30, 2023 and $175 thousand for the quarter ended December 31, 2022. Net gain on sale of loans was $76 thousand for both the quarter ended December 31, 2023 and the quarter ended September 30, 2023, and $49 thousand for the quarter ended December 31, 2022. Total nonperforming loans increased $1.8 million or 101.8% to $3.6 million at December 31, 2023, from $1.8 million at September 30, 2023, and increased $598 thousand or 20.2% from $3.0 million at December 31, 2022. Nonperforming loans to total loans were 0.40% and the allowance for credit losses on loans to total nonperforming loans was 246.34% at December 31, 2023.



The Bank continued to maintain capital levels in excess of regulatory requirements and was categorized as "well-capitalized" at December 31, 2023.

Operating Results

Net interest income decreased $601 thousand, or 7.4%, to $7.6 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2023, compared to $8.2 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2023, and decreased $2.1 million, or 21.9%, from $9.7 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2022. The decrease in the current quarter compared to the prior quarter was primarily the result of increases in funding costs, primarily the rates paid on and balances of money market and certificate accounts, partially offset by an increase in the yield earned on interest-earning assets. The decrease compared to the fourth quarter of 2022 was primarily the result of a higher overall funding costs, primarily due to an increase in rates, partially offset by a higher average balance of and yield earned on average interest-earning assets.

Interest income increased $651 thousand, or 5.1%, to $13.3 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2023, compared to $12.7 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2023, and increased $1.5 million, or 12.8%, from $11.8 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2022. The increase from the prior quarter was primarily due to higher average balances of loans and interest-bearing cash, coupled with an 11 basis point and 20 basis point increase in the average yield on loans and interest-bearing cash, respectively, following continued increases in the targeted federal funds rate during the first three quarters of 2023. This increase was partially offset by a decline in the average balance of and yield on investments. The increase in interest income from the same quarter last year was due primarily to higher average balances of loans and interest-bearing cash, and a 30 basis point increase in the average yield on loans, a 194 basis point increase in the average yield on interest-bearing cash, and a 26 basis point increase in the average yield on investments, partially offset by a decline in the average balance of investments.

Interest income on loans increased $528 thousand, or 4.6%, to $12.0 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2023, compared to $11.5 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2023, and increased $1.0 million, or 8.6%, from $11.1 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2022. The average balance of total loans was $884.7 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2023, up from $862.4 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2023 and $861.4 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2022. The average yield on total loans was 5.40% for the quarter ended December 31, 2023, up from 5.29% for the quarter ended September 30, 2023 and 5.10% for the quarter ended December 31, 2022. The increase in the average loan yield during the current quarter compared to the prior quarter was primarily due to the origination of loans at higher interest rates. The increase in the average balance during the current quarter compared to the prior quarter was primarily due to growth in real estate loans, in particular, commercial and multifamily and construction and land loans, and to a lesser extent consumer loans, partially offset by a decrease in commercial business loans. The increase in the average loan yield during the current quarter compared to the fourth quarter of 2022 was primarily due to variable rate loans adjusting to higher market interest rates and new loan originations at higher interest rates. The increase in the average balance of loans during the current quarter compared to the fourth quarter of 2022 was primarily due to loan growth across all categories.

Interest income on investments decreased $10 thousand to $129 thousand for the quarter ended December 31, 2023, compared to $139 thousand for the quarter ended September 30, 2023, and decreased $16 thousand from $145 thousand for the quarter ended December 31, 2022, primarily due to lower average balances. Interest income on interest-bearing cash increased $133 thousand to $1.2 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2023, compared to $1.0 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2023, and increased $579 thousand from $596 thousand for the quarter ended December 31, 2022, due to a higher average yield on and higher average balances of interest-bearing cash.

Interest expense increased $1.3 million, or 27.7%, to $5.8 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2023, from $4.5 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2023, and increased $3.6 million, or 170.8%, from $2.1 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2022. The increase in interest expense during the current quarter from the prior quarter was primarily the result of $66.4 million and $6.2 million increases in the average balance of savings and money market accounts and certificate accounts, respectively, as well as higher average rates paid on all categories of interest-bearing deposits (other than demand and NOW accounts), partially offset by a $24.7 million decrease in the average balance of demand and NOW accounts and a $2.7 million decrease in the average balance of borrowings, comprised of Federal Home Loan Bank ("FHLB") advances. The increase in interest expense during the current quarter from the comparable period a year ago was primarily the result of a $113.8 million increase in the average balance of certificate accounts and an $84.2 million increase in the average balance of savings and money market accounts, as well as higher average rates paid on all interest-bearing liabilities (excluding subordinated notes), partially offset by a $97.2 million decrease in the average balance of demand and NOW accounts and a $19.2 million decrease in the average balance of FHLB advances. The average cost of FHLB advances was 4.26% for the quarter ended December 31, 2023, down from 4.38% for the quarter ended September 30, 2023, and up from 3.90% for the quarter ended December 31, 2022.

NIM (annualized) was 3.04% for the quarter ended December 31, 2023, down from 3.38% for the quarter ended September 30, 2023 and 4.05% for the quarter ended December 31, 2022. The decrease in NIM from the prior quarter was primarily due to the cost of funding increasing at a faster pace than the yield earned on interest-earning assets, driven by the higher average balance of money market and certificate accounts at higher interest rates. The decrease from the same quarter a year ago was the result of an increase in the cost of funding, partially offset by an increase in interest income on interest-earning assets, driven by the higher average balance of and yield earned on loans and interest-bearing cash.

A release of provision for credit losses of $27 thousand was recorded for the quarter ended December 31, 2023, consisting of a provision for credit losses on loans of $337 thousand and a release of reserve for unfunded loan commitments of $364 thousand. This compared to a provision for credit losses of $75 thousand for the quarter ended September 30, 2023, consisting of provision for credit losses on loans of $224 thousand and a release of reserve for unfunded loan commitments of $149 thousand, and a provision for credit losses of $78 thousand for the quarter ended December 31, 2022, consisting of a provision for loan losses of $125 thousand and a release of the reserve for unfunded loan commitments of $47 thousand. The Company adopted the CECL standard as of January 1, 2023. All amounts prior to January 1, 2023 reflect our use of the incurred loss methodology to compute our allowance for credit losses, which is not directly comparable to the new, current expected credit loss methodology. The decrease in the provision for credit losses for the quarter ended December 31, 2023 compared to the quarter ended September 30, 2023 resulted primarily from enhancements to our loan loss methodology, which resulted in lower reserves on our unfunded loan portfolio that offset the increase in the allowance for credit losses on loans due to portfolio growth. In addition, expected loss estimates consider various factors including market conditions, customer specific information, projected delinquencies, and the impact of economic conditions on borrowers' ability to repay.

Noninterest income decreased $15 thousand, or 1.4%, to $1.1 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2023, compared to $1.1 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2023, and increased $48 thousand, or 4.7% from $1.0 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2022. The decrease from the prior quarter was primarily related to a $124 thousand decrease in service charges and fee income, an $18 thousand downward adjustment in fair value adjustment on mortgage servicing rights due to lower market interest rates and a smaller servicing portfolio, and a $7 thousand decrease in servicing income due to a smaller servicing portfolio. These decreases were partially offset by a $134 thousand increase in earnings on BOLI policies due to higher market rates. The increase in noninterest income from the comparable period in 2022 was primarily due to a $47 thousand increase in the cash surrender value of BOLI, a $31 thousand increase improvement in the fair value adjustment on mortgage servicing rights due to higher market rates offset by the portfolio paying down at a faster speed than we are replacing the loans, and a $27 thousand increase in net gain on sale of loans as a result of increased sales volume. Loans sold during the quarter ended December 31, 2023, totaled $4.5 million, compared to $4.4 million and $3.5 million of loans sold during the quarters ended September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively.

Noninterest expense decreased $404 thousand, or 5.2%, to $7.3 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2023, compared to $7.7 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2023, and increased $141 thousand, or 2.0%, from $7.2 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2022. The decrease from the quarter ended September 30, 2023 was primarily a result of lower salaries and benefits and operations expense, partially offset by higher regulatory assessments. Salaries and employee benefits decreased $346 thousand during the quarter ended December 31, 2023 compared to the prior quarter due to lower wages as a result of a restructuring of positions within the Bank, a lower incentive compensation accrual, lower commissions expense and lower payroll taxes associated with the aforementioned decreases, as well as a reversal of vacation expense due to forfeited hours at the end of the year primarily by those holding officer and senior leadership positions. Operations expense decreased $88 thousand primarily due to decreases in various expenses, including debit card processing, communications and marketing partially due to timing of transactions and the level of transactional activity. The increase in noninterest expense compared to the quarter ended December 31, 2022 was primarily due to a $470 thousand increase in data processing expenses due to software-related costs for new technology being implemented at the Bank and higher processing charges related to a higher volume of transactional activity, and, to a lesser extent, a $62 thousand increase in regulatory assessments and a $40 thousand increase in occupancy expense. These increases were partially offset by a decrease in salaries and benefits of $432 thousand, reflecting a decrease in incentive compensation as a result of fewer loans originated, changes to incentive compensation programs, including the addition of non-production performance requirements, and lower commission expense related to a decline in mortgage originations, partially offset by higher wages, lower deferred compensation and higher medical expense.

Balance Sheet Review, Capital Management and Credit Quality

Assets at December 31, 2023 totaled $995.2 million, down from $1.03 billion at September 30, 2023 and up from $976.4 million at December 31, 2022. The decrease in total assets from September 30, 2023 was primarily due to an decrease in cash and cash equivalents, partially offset by an increase in loans held-for-portfolio. The increase from one year ago was primarily a result of an increase in loans held-for-portfolio, partially offset by a lower balance of cash and cash equivalents and investment securities.

Cash and cash equivalents decreased $52.2 million, or 51.2%, to $49.7 million at December 31, 2023, compared to $101.9 million at September 30, 2023, and decreased $8.1 million, or 14.1%, from $57.8 million at December 31, 2022. The decrease from September 30, 2023 was primarily due to the strategic decision to sell reciprocal deposits at the end of the year. The decrease from one year ago was primarily due to the increase in loans held-for-portfolio exceeding increases in deposits.

Investment securities increased $299 thousand, or 2.9%, to $10.5 million at December 31, 2023, compared to $10.2 million at September 30, 2023, and decreased $2.0 million, or 15.7%, from $12.4 million at December 31, 2022. Held-to-maturity securities totaled $2.2 million at December 31, 2023, September 30, 2023, and December 31, 2022. Available-for-sale securities totaled $8.3 million at December 31, 2023, compared to $8.0 million at September 30, 2023 and $10.2 million at December 31, 2022. The increase in available-for-sale securities from the prior quarter-end was primarily due to lower net unrealized losses resulting from an increase in market values during the current quarter, offset by regularly scheduled payments. The decrease from one year ago was primarily due to the call of one municipal bond in the fourth quarter of 2022, the maturity of $1.6 million in treasury securities in the first quarter of 2023, regularly scheduled payments and maturities, and net unrealized losses resulting from the increases in market interest rates during the past 12 months.

Loans held-for-portfolio increased to $894.5 million at December 31, 2023, from $875.4 million at September 30, 2023 and $866.0 million at December 31, 2022. The increase in loans held-for-portfolio at December 31, 2023, compared to September 30, 2023, primarily resulted from increases across most loan categories, excluding one-to-four family and commercial business loans, with the largest increases occurring in commercial and multifamily loans and construction and land loans. The increase in commercial and multifamily loans from September 30, 2023 primarily resulted from conversion of construction projects to permanent financing. The increases in construction and land loans from September 30, 2023 was primarily due to new originations and progress fundings. The increase in loans held-for-portfolio at December 31, 2023, compared to one year ago, primarily resulted from increases across all loan categories, excluding commercial business loans. The increase from December 31, 2022 in loans held-for-portfolio primarily resulted continued strong loan demand and slower prepayments.

Nonperforming assets (“NPAs”), which are comprised of nonaccrual loans, including nonperforming loan modifications, other real estate owned (“OREO”) and other repossessed assets, increased $1.8 million, or 76.8%, to $4.1 million at December 31, 2023, from $2.3 million at September 30, 2023 and increased $513 thousand, or 14.2%, from $3.6 million at December 31, 2022. The increase in NPAs from the prior quarter-end was primarily due to the addition of two loans totaling $2.3 million to nonaccrual status, partially offset by payoffs, the return of four loans to accrual status, and normal payment amortization. The increase from one year ago was primarily due to $2.9 million in additions, which included a $2.1 million business term loan, $649 thousand in four one-to-four family real estate loans, and $142 thousand in two manufactured home loans, partially offset by the payoff of $1.5 million in nonperforming one-to-four family real estate loans related to a single borrower, the write-off of one residential property for $84 thousand, and other payoffs and normal amortization.

NPAs to total assets were 0.42%, 0.23% and 0.37% at December 31, 2023, September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively. The allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans outstanding was 0.98%, 0.96% and 0.88% at December 31, 2023, September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively. Net loan charge-offs for the fourth quarter of 2023 totaled $15 thousand, compared to $3 thousand for the third quarter of 2023, and $15 thousand for the fourth quarter of 2022.

The following table summarizes our NPAs at the dates indicated (dollars in thousands):

December 31,

2023 September 30,

2023 June 30,

2023 March 31,

2023 December 31,

2022 Nonperforming Loans: One-to-four family $ 1,108 $ 1,137 $ 914 $ 697 $ 2,135 Home equity loans 84 86 88 138 142 Commercial and multifamily — 306 323 — — Construction and land — 78 25 322 324 Manufactured homes 228 151 156 134 96 Commercial business 2,135 — — — — Other consumer 1 4 5 1 262 Total nonperforming loans 3,556 1,762 1,511 1,292 2,959 OREO and Other Repossessed Assets: One-to-four family — — — — 84 Commercial and multifamily 575 575 575 575 575 Total OREO and repossessed assets 575 575 575 575 659 Total NPAs $ 4,131 $ 2,337 $ 2,086 $ 1,867 $ 3,618 Percentage of Nonperforming Loans: One-to-four family 26.9 % 48.7 % 43.8 % 37.3 % 59.0 % Home equity loans 2.0 3.7 4.2 7.4 3.9 Commercial and multifamily — 13.1 15.5 — — Construction and land — 3.3 1.2 17.3 9.0 Manufactured homes 5.5 6.5 7.5 7.2 2.7 Commercial business 51.7 — — — — Other consumer — 0.2 0.2 — 7.2 Total nonperforming loans 86.1 75.4 72.4 69.2 81.8 Percentage of OREO and Other Repossessed Assets: One-to-four family — — — — 2.3 Commercial and multifamily 13.9 24.6 27.6 30.8 15.9 Total OREO and repossessed assets 13.9 24.6 27.6 30.8 18.2 Total NPAs 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 %









The following table summarizes the allowance for credit losses at the dates and for the periods indicated (dollars in thousands, unaudited):

At or For the Quarter Ended: December 31,

2023 September 30,

2023 June 30,

2023 March 31,

2023 December 31,

2022 Allowance for Credit Losses on Loans Balance at beginning of period $ 8,438 $ 8,217 $ 8,532 $ 7,599 $ 7,489 Adoption of ASU 2016-13(1) — — — 760 — Provision for (release of) credit losses during the period 337 224 (242 ) 245 125 Net charge-offs during the period (15 ) (3 ) (73 ) (72 ) (15 ) Balance at end of period $ 8,760 $ 8,438 $ 8,217 $ 8,532 $ 7,599 Reserve for unfunded loan commitments Balance at beginning of period $ 557 $ 706 $ 795 $ 335 $ 382 Adoption of ASU 2016-13(1) — — — 695 — Provision for (reversal of) credit losses (364 ) (149 ) (89 ) (235 ) (47 ) Balance at end of period 193 557 706 795 335 Allowance for credit losses $ 8,953 $ 8,995 $ 8,923 $ 9,327 $ 7,934 Allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans 0.98 % 0.96 % 0.96 % 0.98 % 0.88 % Allowance for credit losses to total loans 1.00 % 1.03 % 1.04 % 1.07 % 0.92 % Allowance for credit losses on loans to total nonperforming loans 246.34 % 478.89 % 543.81 % 660.37 % 256.81 % Allowance for credit losses to total nonperforming loans 251.77 % 510.50 % 590.68 % 721.88 % 268.13 %

(1) Represents the impact of adopting ASU 2016-13, Financial Instruments — Credit Losses on January 1, 2023. Since that date, as a result of adopting ASU 2016-13, our methodology to compute our allowance for credit losses has been based on a current expected credit loss methodology, rather than the previously applied incurred loss methodology.





Deposits decreased $34.3 million, or 4.0%, to $826.5 million at December 31, 2023, from $860.9 million at September 30, 2023 and increased $17.8 million, or 2.2%, from $808.8 million at December 31, 2022. The decrease in deposits compared to the prior quarter-end was primarily a result of the movement of reciprocal deposits off balance sheet for strategic objectives at year-end. The increase in deposits compared to one year ago was a result of an increase in certificate accounts and money market accounts, including $5.0 million of brokered deposits, which were primarily used to fund organic loan growth, partially offset by decreases in noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing demand accounts and savings accounts as interest rate sensitive clients moved a portion of their non-operating deposit balances from lower costing deposits, including noninterest-bearing deposits, into higher costing money market and time deposits. Our noninterest-bearing deposits decreased $27.2 million, or 17.7%, to $126.7 million at December 31, 2023, compared to $153.9 million at September 30, 2023 and decreased $46.5 million, or 26.8%, from $173.2 million at December 31, 2022. Noninterest-bearing deposits represented 15.3%, 17.9% and 21.4% of total deposits at December 31, 2023, September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively.

FHLB advances totaled $40.0 million at both December 31, 2023 and September 30, 2023, compared to $43.0 million at December 31, 2022. FHLB advances are primarily used to support organic loan growth and to maintain liquidity ratios in line with our asset/liability objectives. FHLB advances outstanding at December 31, 2023 had maturities ranging from late 2024 through early 2028. Subordinated notes, net totaled $11.7 million at each of December 31, 2023, September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022.

Stockholders’ equity totaled $100.7 million at December 31, 2023, an increase of $416 thousand, or 0.4%, from $100.2 million at September 30, 2023, and an increase of $2.9 million, or 3.0%, from $97.7 million at December 31, 2022. The increase in stockholders’ equity from September 30, 2023 was primarily the result of $1.2 million of net income earned during the current quarter and a $349 thousand decrease in accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of tax, partially offset by $738 thousand in stock repurchases and the payment of $488 thousand in cash dividends to Company stockholders. In addition, stockholders' equity at both December 31, 2023 and September 30, 2023 was negatively impacted by the adoption of CECL in the first quarter of 2023, which resulted in an after-tax decrease to opening retained earnings of $1.1 million.

Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc., a bank holding company, is the parent company of Sound Community Bank, and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington with full-service branches in Seattle, Tacoma, Mountlake Terrace, Sequim, Port Angeles, Port Ludlow and University Place. Sound Community Bank is a Fannie Mae Approved Lender and Seller/Servicer with one loan production office located in the Madison Park neighborhood of Seattle, Washington. For more information, please visit www.soundcb.com .

Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer

When used in this press release and in documents filed or furnished by Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc. (the "Company") with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), in the Company's other press releases or other public or stockholder communications, and in oral statements made with the approval of an authorized executive officer, the words or phrases "will likely result," "are expected to," "will continue," "is anticipated," "estimate," "project," "intends" or similar expressions are intended to identify "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements, which are based on various underlying assumptions and expectations and are subject to risks, uncertainties and other unknown factors, may include projections of our future financial performance based on our growth strategies and anticipated trends in our business. These statements are only predictions based on our current expectations and projections about future events and may turn out to be wrong because of inaccurate assumptions we might make, because of the factors listed below or because of other factors that we cannot foresee that could cause our actual results to be materially different from historical results or from any future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made.

Factors which could cause actual results to differ materially, include, but are not limited to: potential adverse impacts to economic conditions in the Company’s local market areas, other markets where the Company has lending relationships, or other aspects of the Company's business operations or financial markets, including, without limitation, as a result of employment levels, labor shortages and the effects of inflation or deflation, a potential recession or slowed economic growth, as well as supply chain disruptions; changes in the interest rate environment, including the past increases in the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System (the Federal Reserve) benchmark rate and duration at which such increased interest rate levels are maintained, which could adversely affect our revenues and expenses, the value of assets and obligations, and the availability and cost of capital and liquidity; the impact of continuing high inflation and the current and future monetary policies of the Federal Reserve in response thereto; the effects of any federal government shutdown; the impact of bank failures or adverse developments at other banks and related negative press about the banking industry in general on investor and depositor sentiment; changes in consumer spending, borrowing and savings habits; fluctuations in interest rates; the risks of lending and investing activities, including changes in the level and direction of loan delinquencies and write-offs and changes in estimates of the adequacy of the allowance for credit losses; the Company's ability to access cost-effective funding; fluctuations in real estate values and both residential and commercial real estate market conditions; demand for loans and deposits in the Company's market area; secondary market conditions for loans; results of examinations of the Company or the Bank by their regulators; increased competition; changes in management's business strategies; legislative changes; changes in the regulatory and tax environments in which the Company operates; disruptions, security breaches, or other adverse events, failures or interruptions in, or attacks on, our information technology systems or on the third-party vendors who perform several of our critical processing functions; the effects of climate change, severe weather events, natural disasters, pandemics, epidemics and other public health crisis, acts of war or terrorism, and other external events on our business; and other factors described in the Company's latest Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other documents filed with or furnished to the Securities and Exchange Commission, which are available at www.soundcb.com and on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov . The risks inherent in these factors could cause the Company's actual results to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements made by, or on behalf of, the Company and could negatively affect the Company's operating and stock performance.

The Company does not undertake—and specifically disclaims any obligation—to revise any forward-looking statement to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events or circumstances after the date of such statement.





CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENTS

(Dollars in thousands, unaudited)

For the Quarter Ended December 31,

2023 September 30,

2023 June 30,

2023 March 31,

2023 December 31,

2022 Interest income $ 13,337 $ 12,686 $ 12,412 $ 12,174 $ 11,819 Interest expense 5,770 4,518 3,668 2,803 2,131 Net interest income 7,567 8,168 8,744 9,371 9,688 (Release of) provision for credit losses(1) (27 ) 75 (331 ) 10 78 Net interest income after (release of) provision for credit losses 7,594 8,093 9,075 9,361 9,610 Noninterest income: Service charges and fee income 576 700 670 581 618 Earnings on bank-owned life insurance 222 88 718 151 175 Mortgage servicing income 288 295 297 299 303 Fair value adjustment on mortgage servicing rights (96 ) (78 ) 96 (140 ) (127 ) Net gain on sale of loans 76 76 110 78 49 Total noninterest income 1,066 1,081 1,891 969 1,018 Noninterest expense: Salaries and benefits 3,802 4,148 4,700 4,485 4,234 Operations 1,537 1,625 1,491 1,441 1,536 Regulatory assessments 198 183 154 153 136 Occupancy 458 458 435 459 418 Data processing 1,311 1,296 788 993 841 Net (gain) loss on OREO and repossessed assets — — (71 ) 84 — Total noninterest expense 7,306 7,710 7,497 7,615 7,165 Income before provision for income taxes 1,354 1,464 3,469 2,715 3,463 Provision for income taxes 143 295 577 547 539 Net income $ 1,211 $ 1,169 $ 2,892 $ 2,168 $ 2,924

(1) Amounts for periods prior to January 1, 2023 include the reclassification of the provision for (release of) unfunded loan commitment expense from operations expense for comparability purposes. However, these prior period amounts were calculated using the previously applied incurred loss methodology, rather than the current expected credit loss methodology adopted on January 1, 2023, and the balances are not directly comparable.









CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENTS

(Dollars in thousands, unaudited)

For theYear Ended December 31 2023 2022 Interest income $ 50,609 $ 39,795 Interest expense 16,759 4,500 Net interest income 33,850 35,295 (Release of) provision for credit losses(1) (273 ) 1,156 Net interest income after (release of) provision for credit losses 34,123 34,139 Noninterest income: Service charges and fee income 2,527 2,368 Earnings on bank-owned life insurance 1,179 219 Mortgage servicing income 1,179 1,242 Fair value adjustment on mortgage servicing rights (219 ) 207 Net gain on sale of loans 340 546 Total noninterest income 5,006 4,582 Noninterest expense: Salaries and benefits 17,135 16,415 Operations 6,095 5,881 Regulatory assessments 688 452 Occupancy 1,810 1,737 Data processing 4,388 3,360 Net loss on OREO and repossessed assets 13 — Total noninterest expense 30,129 27,845 Income before provision for income taxes 9,000 10,876 Provision for income taxes 1,561 2,072 Net income $ 7,439 $ 8,804

(1) Amounts for the year ended December 31, 2022 include the reclassification of the provision for (release of) unfunded loan commitment expense from operations expense for comparability purposes. However, the prior period amount was calculated using the previously applied incurred loss methodology, rather than the current expected credit loss methodology adopted on January 1, 2023, and the balance is not directly comparable.









CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET

(Dollars in thousands, unaudited)

December 31,

2023 September 30,

2023 June 30,

2023 March 31,

2023 December 31,

2022 ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents $ 49,690 $ 101,890 $ 100,169 $ 81,580 $ 57,836 Available-for-sale securities, at fair value 8,287 7,980 8,398 8,601 10,207 Held-to-maturity securities, at amortized cost 2,166 2,174 2,182 2,190 2,199 Loans held-for-sale 603 1,153 1,716 1,414 — Loans held-for-portfolio 894,478 875,434 855,429 870,545 865,981 Allowance for credit losses - loans (8,760 ) (8,438 ) (8,217 ) (8,532 ) (7,599 ) Total loans held-for-portfolio, net 885,718 866,996 847,212 862,013 858,382 Accrued interest receivable 3,452 3,415 3,100 3,152 3,083 Bank-owned life insurance, net 21,860 21,638 21,550 21,465 21,314 Other real estate owned ("OREO") and other repossessed assets, net 575 575 575 575 659 Mortgage servicing rights, at fair value 4,632 4,681 4,726 4,587 4,687 Federal Home Loan Bank ("FHLB") stock, at cost 2,396 2,783 3,583 2,583 2,832 Premises and equipment, net 5,240 5,204 5,321 5,370 5,513 Right-of-use assets 4,496 4,732 4,966 5,200 5,102 Other assets 6,106 6,955 7,276 5,633 4,537 TOTAL ASSETS $ 995,221 $ 1,030,176 $ 1,010,774 $ 1,004,363 $ 976,351 LIABILITIES Interest-bearing deposits $ 699,813 $ 706,954 $ 663,765 $ 668,568 $ 635,567 Noninterest-bearing deposits 126,726 153,921 158,488 173,079 173,196 Total deposits 826,539 860,875 822,253 841,647 808,763 Borrowings 40,000 40,000 60,000 35,000 43,000 Accrued interest payable 817 588 619 385 395 Lease liabilities 4,821 5,065 5,306 5,543 5,448 Other liabilities 9,563 9,794 10,243 9,398 8,318 Advance payments from borrowers for taxes and insurance 1,110 1,909 732 2,099 1,046 Subordinated notes, net 11,717 11,707 11,697 11,686 11,676 TOTAL LIABILITIES 894,567 929,938 910,850 905,758 878,646 STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY: Common stock 25 25 25 26 26 Additional paid-in capital 27,990 28,112 28,070 28,251 28,004 Retained earnings 73,627 73,438 72,923 71,362 70,792 Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of tax (988 ) (1,337 ) (1,094 ) (1,034 ) (1,117 ) TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY 100,654 100,238 99,924 98,605 97,705 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 995,221 $ 1,030,176 $ 1,010,774 $ 1,004,363 $ 976,351









KEY FINANCIAL RATIOS

(unaudited)

For the Quarter Ended December 31,

2023 September 30,

2023 June 30,

2023 March 31,

2023 December 31,

2022 Annualized return on average assets 0.46 % 0.46 % 1.17 % 0.88 % 1.16 % Annualized return on average equity 4.78 % 4.60 % 11.66 % 8.88 % 11.94 % Annualized net interest margin(1) 3.04 % 3.38 % 3.71 % 4.01 % 4.05 % Annualized efficiency ratio(2) 84.63 % 83.36 % 70.49 % 73.65 % 66.93 %

(1) Net interest income divided by average interest earning assets.

(2) Noninterest expense divided by total revenue (net interest income and noninterest income).









PER COMMON SHARE DATA

(unaudited)

At or For the Quarter Ended December 31,

2023 September 30,

2023 June 30,

2023 March 31,

2023 December 31,

2022 Basic earnings per share $ 0.47 $ 0.45 $ 1.12 $ 0.84 $ 1.13 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.47 $ 0.45 $ 1.11 $ 0.83 $ 1.12 Weighted-average basic shares outstanding 2,542,175 2,553,773 2,574,677 2,578,413 2,565,407 Weighted-average diluted shares outstanding 2,560,656 2,571,808 2,591,233 2,604,043 2,600,905 Common shares outstanding at period-end 2,549,427 2,568,054 2,573,223 2,601,443 2,583,619 Book value per share $ 39.48 $ 39.03 $ 38.83 $ 37.90 $ 37.82









AVERAGE BALANCE, AVERAGE YIELD EARNED, AND AVERAGE RATE PAID

(Dollars in thousands, unaudited)

The following tables present, for the periods indicated, the total dollar amount of interest income from average interest-earning assets and the resultant yields, as well as the interest expense on average interest-bearing liabilities, expressed both in dollars and rates. Income and yields on tax-exempt obligations have not been computed on a tax equivalent basis. All average balances are daily average balances. Nonaccrual loans have been included in the table as loans carrying a zero yield for the period they have been on nonaccrual (dollars in thousands).

Three Months Ended December 31, 2023 September 30, 2023 December 31, 2022 Average Outstanding Balance Interest Earned/Paid Yield/Rate Average Outstanding Balance Interest Earned/Paid Yield/Rate Average

Outstanding Balance Interest Earned/Paid Yield/Rate Interest-Earning Assets: Loans receivable $ 884,677 $ 12,033 5.40 % $ 862,397 $ 11,505 5.29 % $ 861,371 $ 11,078 5.10 % Interest-bearing cash 88,401 1,175 5.27 % 81,616 1,042 5.07 % 70,961 596 3.33 % Investments 14,479 129 3.53 % 14,793 139 3.73 % 17,541 145 3.28 % Total interest-earning assets $ 987,557 $ 13,337 5.36 % $ 958,806 $ 12,686 5.25 % $ 949,873 $ 11,819 4.94 % Interest-Bearing Liabilities: Savings and money market accounts $ 258,583 $ 1,586 2.43 % $ 192,214 $ 720 1.49 % $ 174,410 $ 88 0.20 % Demand and NOW accounts 169,816 149 0.35 % 194,561 173 0.35 % 267,043 280 0.42 % Certificate accounts 300,042 3,436 4.54 % 293,820 2,984 4.03 % 186,277 1,011 2.15 % Subordinated notes 11,714 168 5.69 % 11,703 168 5.70 % 11,669 168 5.71 % Borrowings 40,109 431 4.26 % 42,815 473 4.38 % 59,348 584 3.90 % Total interest-bearing liabilities $ 780,264 5,770 2.93 % $ 735,113 4,518 2.44 % $ 698,747 2,131 1.21 % Net interest income/spread $ 7,567 2.42 % $ 8,168 2.81 % $ 9,688 3.73 % Net interest margin 3.04 % 3.38 % 4.05 % Ratio of interest-earning assets to interest-bearing liabilities 127 % 130 % 136 % Noninterest-bearing deposits $ 134,857 $ 151,298 $ 183,800 Total deposits 863,298 $ 5,171 2.38 % 831,893 $ 3,877 1.85 % 811,530 $ 1,379 0.67 % Total funding(1) 915,121 5,770 2.50 % 886,411 4,518 2.02 % 882,547 2,131 0.96 %

(1) Total funding is the sum of average interest-bearing liabilities and average noninterest-bearing deposits. The cost of total funding is calculated as annualized total interest expense divided by average total funding.







Year Ended December 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 Average

Outstanding

Balance Interest

Earned/Paid Yield/Rate Average

Outstanding

Balance Interest

Earned/Paid Yield/Rate Interest-Earning Assets: Loans receivable $ 870,227 $ 46,470 5.34 % $ 783,372 $ 38,177 4.87 % Interest-bearing cash 74,708 3,621 4.85 % 110,344 1,235 1.12 % Investments 13,661 518 3.79 % 13,988 383 2.74 % Total interest-earning assets $ 958,596 $ 50,609 5.28 % $ 907,704 $ 39,795 4.38 % Interest-Bearing Liabilities: Savings and money market accounts $ 194,810 $ 2,783 1.43 % $ 188,478 $ 211 0.11 % Demand and NOW accounts 204,922 736 0.36 % 295,919 690 0.23 % Certificate accounts 280,238 10,617 3.79 % 129,011 2,049 1.59 % Subordinated notes 11,698 672 5.74 % 11,653 672 5.77 % Borrowings 43,977 1,951 4.44 % 27,273 878 3.22 % Total interest-bearing liabilities $ 735,645 16,759 2.28 % $ 652,334 4,500 0.69 % Net interest income/spread $ 33,850 3.00 % $ 35,295 3.69 % Net interest margin 3.53 % 3.89 % Ratio of interest-earning assets to interest-bearing liabilities 130 % 139 % Noninterest-bearing deposits $ 154,448 $ 190,113 Total deposits 834,418 $ 14,136 1.69 % 803,521 $ 2,950 0.37 % Total funding(1) 890,093 16,759 1.88 % 842,447 4,500 0.53 %

(1) Total funding is the sum of average interest-bearing liabilities and average noninterest-bearing deposits. The cost of total funding is calculated as annualized total interest expense divided by average total funding.









LOANS

(Dollars in thousands, unaudited)

December 31,

2023 September 30,

2023 June 30,

2023 March 31,

2023 December 31,

2022 Real estate loans: One-to-four family $ 279,448 $ 280,556 $ 273,720 $ 274,687 $ 274,638 Home equity 23,073 21,313 19,760 19,631 19,548 Commercial and multifamily 315,280 304,252 301,828 307,558 313,358 Construction and land 126,758 118,619 117,382 125,983 116,878 Total real estate loans 744,559 724,740 712,690 727,859 724,422 Consumer Loans: Manufactured homes 36,193 34,652 31,619 27,904 26,953 Floating homes 75,108 73,716 70,596 73,579 74,443 Other consumer 19,612 18,710 17,915 17,378 17,923 Total consumer loans 130,913 127,078 120,130 118,861 119,319 Commercial business loans 20,688 25,033 23,939 25,192 23,815 Total loans 896,160 876,851 856,759 871,912 867,556 Less: Premiums 829 850 884 946 973 Deferred fees, net (2,511 ) (2,267 ) (2,214 ) (2,313 ) (2,548 ) Allowance for credit losses - loans (8,760 ) (8,438 ) (8,217 ) (8,532 ) (7,599 ) Total loans held-for-portfolio, net $ 885,718 $ 866,996 $ 847,212 $ 862,013 $ 858,382









DEPOSITS

(Dollars in thousands, unaudited)

December 31,

2023 September 30,

2023 June 30,

2023 March 31,

2023 December 31,

2022 Noninterest-bearing demand $ 126,727 $ 153,921 $ 158,488 $ 173,079 $ 173,196 Interest-bearing demand 168,345 185,441 208,571 235,836 254,982 Savings 69,461 76,729 79,349 83,991 95,641 Money market(1) 154,044 143,558 87,360 77,624 74,639 Certificates 307,962 301,226 288,485 271,117 210,305 Total deposits $ 826,539 $ 860,875 $ 822,253 $ 841,647 $ 808,763

(1) Includes $5.0 million of brokered deposits.









CREDIT QUALITY DATA

(Dollars in thousands, unaudited)

At or For the Quarter Ended December 31,

2023 September 30,

2023 June 30,

2023 March 31,

2023 December 31,

2022 Total nonperforming loans $ 3,556 $ 1,762 $ 1,511 $ 1,293 $ 2,958 OREO and other repossessed assets 575 575 575 575 659 Total nonperforming assets $ 4,131 $ 2,337 $ 2,086 $ 1,868 $ 3,617 Net charge-offs during the quarter $ (15 ) $ (3 ) $ (73 ) $ (72 ) $ (15 ) (Release of) provision for credit losses during the quarter (27 ) 75 (331 ) 10 78 Allowance for credit losses - loans 8,760 8,438 8,217 8,532 7,599 Allowance for credit losses - loans to total loans 0.98 % 0.96 % 0.96 % 0.98 % 0.88 % Allowance for credit losses - loans to total nonperforming loans 246.34 % 478.89 % 543.81 % 659.86 % 256.81 % Nonperforming loans to total loans 0.40 % 0.20 % 0.18 % 0.15 % 0.34 % Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.42 % 0.23 % 0.21 % 0.19 % 0.37 %









OTHER STATISTICS

(Dollars in thousands, unaudited)

At or For the Quarter Ended December 31,

2023 September 30,

2023 June 30,

2023 March 31,

2023 December 31,

2022 Total loans to total deposits 108.42 % 101.86 % 104.20 % 103.60 % 107.27 % Noninterest-bearing deposits to total deposits 15.33 % 17.88 % 19.27 % 20.56 % 21.41 % Average total assets for the quarter $ 1,033,985 $ 1,005,223 $ 992,822 $ 996,516 $ 996,042 Average total equity for the quarter $ 100,612 $ 100,927 $ 99,503 $ 99,028 $ 97,119









