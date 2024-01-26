Submit Release
Hundreds of Pounds of Meth Seized in Multi-Agency Drug Operation

DAVIDSON COUNTY – A multi-agency investigation by special agents and investigators with the Drug Investigation Division of the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, Wilson County Sheriff’s Office, Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) Violent Gang Task Force, and Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) Nashville Task Force Group 1 has resulted in the seizure of nearly 425 pounds of methamphetamine, and the arrest of three people.

Based on information gathered over the past year of a narcotics operation within the Middle Tennessee area, agents and detectives conducted a search warrant at a residence on Hillwood Private Cove in Nashville. Investigators located approximately 425 pounds of methamphetamine and large amounts of US currency, and took three individuals into custody.

On Friday, federal criminal complaints were taken out against Zachery Manier (DOB 03/29/1974) of Murfreesboro, Danny Ray Jones (DOB 04/01/1975) of Costa Mesa, California, and Reginald Levon Cooper (DOB 02/27/1983) of Nashville. Each is charged with one count of manufacture, distribute, or dispense or possess with intent Methamphetamines a controlled substance and one count conspiracy to possess with Intent to distribute a quality of a mixture and substance containing Methamphetamine. All three remain in federal custody. The investigation remains active and ongoing.

