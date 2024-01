Refined Metals Corp. Announces Proposed Share Consolidation

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Refined Metals Corp. (CSE: RMC; OTC: RFMCF; FRA:CWA0) (the “Company”) is pleased to announce that its board of directors has approved a consolidation (the “Consolidation”) of the common shares of the Company (“Common Shares”) on a two-to-one basis. The Company has 57,288,955 Common Shares outstanding and, if completed, the proposed Consolidation would reduce the issued and outstanding Common Shares to approximately 28,644,478 Common Shares.



The Company anticipates that the proposed Consolidation will take effect on or about February 15, 2024, at which time the Common Shares are expected to trade on a consolidated basis under the existing name and trading symbol. The Company will issue a subsequent news release, following its filing of all necessary documentation with the CSE in respect of the proposed Consolidation, announcing the effective date of the proposed Consolidation, the new CUSIP and ISIN for the consolidated Common Shares and any other relevant details regarding the proposed Consolidation. No fractional Common Shares will be issued as a result of the proposed Consolidation. Any fractional Common Shares resulting from the proposed Consolidation will be rounded up, in the case of a fractional interest that is 0.5 or greater, or rounded down, in the case of a fractional interest that is less than 0.5, to the nearest whole number of Common Shares, and no cash consideration will be paid in respect of fractional Common Shares rounded down to the nearest whole Common Share.

About Refined Metals Corp.

Refined Metals Corp. is a junior mining company dedicated to identifying, evaluating and acquiring interests in mineral properties in North America. The Company’s business is currently focused on the exploration and development of the Simard Property, a prospective, exploration stage lithium property located in the Lac Simard region of Quebec. The Company is also party to an option agreement in respect of the Horizon South Property, a prospective, exploration stage lithium property located in Tonopah Nevada. The Company continues to review other mineral properties in North America for possible acquisition in the future.

