Submit Release
News Search

There were 644 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 435,991 in the last 365 days.

AB1017 in Asm: Read first time and referred to Committee on Education - 2024-01-26

WISCONSIN, January 26 - An Act to repeal 20.255 (1) (fc); and to create 20.255 (1) (fc) and 20.255 (2) (fc) of the statutes; Relating to: early literacy programs administered by the Department of Public Instruction.

Status: A - Education

Important Actions (newest first)

History

Date / House Action Journal
1/26/2024 Asm. Introduced by Representative Wittke;
cosponsored by Senator Stroebel 		 
1/26/2024 Asm. Read first time and referred to Committee on Education  

/2023/proposals/reg/asm/bill/ab1017

You just read:

AB1017 in Asm: Read first time and referred to Committee on Education - 2024-01-26

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more