SB949 in Sen: Read first time and referred to Committee on Judiciary and Public Safety - 2024-01-26

WISCONSIN, January 26 - An Act to create 940.302 (4), 948.051 (4), 950.04 (1v) (eg) and 950.04 (2w) (fg) of the statutes; Relating to: courtroom supports for and sealing the identifying information of child victims and child witnesses of human trafficking crimes. (FE)

Status: S - Judiciary and Public Safety

