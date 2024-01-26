Submit Release
SB954 in Sen: Read first time and referred to Committee on Judiciary and Public Safety - 2024-01-26

WISCONSIN, January 26 - An Act to repeal 15.257 (3) and 165.29; to amend 59.54 (29), 66.0511 (title) and 165.85 (4) (ef); and to create 15.257 (3), 59.54 (29), 66.0511 (4), 165.25 (21), 165.29, 165.85 (3m) (d), 165.85 (4) (a) 7. d. and 165.85 (4) (ef) of the statutes; Relating to: creation of a Human Trafficking Council and requiring the establishment of county sex trafficking task forces. (FE)

Status: S - Judiciary and Public Safety

