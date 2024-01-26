SB960 in Sen: Read first time and referred to Committee on Judiciary and Public Safety - 2024-01-26

WISCONSIN, January 26 - An Act to create 165.715, 440.62 (3) (ag) 4m., 440.62 (3) (ar) 7m., 440.62 (4) (a) 2m., 440.62 (4) (b) 2m., 440.62 (4) (c) 2m., 440.62 (5) (b) 1m. and 440.62 (5) (b) 2m. of the statutes; Relating to: instruction on human trafficking in licensed schools of barbering, schools of cosmetology, and specialty schools. (FE)