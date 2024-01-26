Submit Release
SB962 in Sen: Read first time and referred to Committee on Health - 2024-01-26

WISCONSIN, January 26 - An Act to create 253.13 (6) of the statutes; Relating to: the procedure for adding federal newborn screening recommendations to the state-required newborn screenings, granting rule-making authority, and providing an exemption from emergency rule procedures. (FE)

Status: S - Health

Important Actions (newest first)

Date / House Action Journal
1/26/2024 Sen. Read first time and referred to Committee on Health  

/2023/proposals/reg/sen/bill/sb962

