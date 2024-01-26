SB966 in Sen: Read first time and referred to Committee on Shared Revenue, Elections and Consumer Protection - 2024-01-26

WISCONSIN, January 26 - An Act to renumber 6.87 (9); to renumber and amend 6.87 (6d); to amend 6.86 (6) and 6.87 (2) (intro.); and to create 6.87 (6d) (a) to (g) and 6.87 (9) (b) of the statutes; Relating to: witness address requirements on absentee ballot certificates, curing defects on absentee ballot certificates, and providing a penalty.