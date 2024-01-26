Submit Release
News Search

There were 654 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 436,001 in the last 365 days.

SB971 in Sen: Read first time and referred to Committee on Education - 2024-01-26

WISCONSIN, January 26 - An Act to repeal 20.255 (1) (fc); and to create 20.255 (1) (fc) and 20.255 (2) (fc) of the statutes; Relating to: early literacy programs administered by the Department of Public Instruction.

Status: S - Education

Important Actions (newest first)

History

Date / House Action Journal
1/26/2024 Sen. Introduced by Senator Stroebel;
cosponsored by Representative Wittke 		 
1/26/2024 Sen. Read first time and referred to Committee on Education  

/2023/proposals/reg/sen/bill/sb971

You just read:

SB971 in Sen: Read first time and referred to Committee on Education - 2024-01-26

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more