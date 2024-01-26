TOMORROW: SBA Administrator Guzman to Visit Las Vegas with Vice President Harris, Second Gentleman Emhoff

Visit will highlight the Biden-Harris Administration’s Small Business Boom and new SBA rule to increase economic opportunity for returning citizens

WASHINGTON, Jan. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On Saturday, January 27, Administrator Isabel Casillas Guzman, head of the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) and the voice in President Biden’s cabinet for America’s more than 33 million small businesses, will join Vice President Kamala Harris and Second Gentleman Douglas Emhoff in Las Vegas to highlight the Biden-Harris Administration’s commitment to uplifting small businesses and supporting entrepreneurship.

In the afternoon, Administrator Guzman and Vice President Harris will join U.S. Rep. Steven Horsford (NV-04) and Eric Morrissette, Interim Under Secretary of Commerce for Minority Business Development Agency (MBDA), for a visit to a local nonprofit that teaches at-risk youth and those with prior involvement in the criminal justice system culinary and soft skills to help them secure employment. There, the leaders will discuss a forthcoming SBA rule that makes it easier for America’s returning citizens to start and run a small business. This event is open to credentialed members of the media who have already RSVPed with the Office of the Vice President.

Administrator Guzman will then join Second Gentleman Emhoff in visits to local Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islander-owned small businesses to learn about the state of the AAPI-owned small business landscape under this Administration. The leaders will hear from the small business owners about their entrepreneurial journeys and highlight the Biden-Harris Administration’s Small Business Boom, which has seen 16 million new business applications filed since President Biden took office – including 185,000 in Nevada alone. These events are open to credentialed members of the media who RSVP here.

Saturday, January 27

Visit to Local Criminal Justice Nonprofit

WHO: SBA Administrator Isabel Casillas Guzman

Vice President Kamala Harris

U.S. Representative Steven Horsford (NV-04)

Under Secretary of Commerce Eric Morrissette

WHEN: 1:15 p.m. PT

WHERE: Las Vegas, NV

Visits to Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islander-Owned Small Businesses

WHO: SBA Administrator Isabel Casillas Guzman

Second Gentleman Douglas Emhoff

WHEN: 2:45 p.m. PT (first business)

4:00 p.m. PT (second business)

WHERE: Las Vegas, NV

