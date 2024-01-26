Governor Cooper Statement Ahead of International Holocaust Remembrance Day

NORTH CAROLINA, January 26 - Governor Cooper released the following statement in honor of International Holocaust Remembrance Day:

"International Holocaust Remembrance Day is a somber day to pause and mourn the six million Jews who were murdered in the Holocaust, which was roughly one-third of the world’s Jewish population at that time. We also remember the many others who were targeted by the Nazis including the Roma, Sinti, LGBTQ people, political dissidents, racial minorities and people with disabilities.

"Hatred, bigotry and violence too often begin with a lack of education. We pledge to 'never again' allow an atrocity like the Holocaust, but in order to keep that promise, we must ensure the lessons from this dark time are taught and remembered. With the number of Holocaust survivors dwindling, we must hear their messages more urgently than ever.

"Unfortunately, antisemitic incidents have skyrocketed to unprecedented levels since the horrific terrorist attacks in Israel on October 7, and we know that violence against Jewish people is not a problem consigned to history, but rather something we must confront and work to prevent every single day. Stopping the scourge of antisemitism and religious-based hatred requires all of us - no matter our faith - to stand up and speak out, and my administration continues our efforts to make North Carolina a welcoming place for all."

Last year, Governor Cooper and First Lady Kristin Cooper hosted "Lighting the Way: The Remarkable Story Behind a North Carolina Treasure," a program to commemorate the history of the chandelier that hangs in the state dining room, which was donated by a Jewish family who escaped the Nazis and sought refuge in North Carolina. More about the chandelier can be found here.

