Submit Release
News Search

There were 675 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 436,032 in the last 365 days.

Cornyn Statement on Biden Admin New LNG Project Freeze

AUSTIN – U.S. Senator John Cornyn (R-TX) released the following statement on the Biden administration’s recently announced review of the U.S. Department of Energy’s process to approve permits for liquefied natural gas (LNG) export projects, which is expected to freeze all new LNG projects for 15 months:

“The Biden administration’s freeze on all new LNG projects in the name of climate wokeism is the latest example of their myopic foreign policy decisions and will embolden bad actors like Russia and China to fill the void,” said Sen. Cornyn. “As multiple wars rage and global threats continue to emerge, this bureaucratic decision abandons our friends and allies, jeopardizes our national security, and threatens our energy industry.”

You just read:

Cornyn Statement on Biden Admin New LNG Project Freeze

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more