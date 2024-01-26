Cornyn Statement on Biden Admin New LNG Project Freeze

AUSTIN – U.S. Senator John Cornyn (R-TX) released the following statement on the Biden administration’s recently announced review of the U.S. Department of Energy’s process to approve permits for liquefied natural gas (LNG) export projects, which is expected to freeze all new LNG projects for 15 months:

“The Biden administration’s freeze on all new LNG projects in the name of climate wokeism is the latest example of their myopic foreign policy decisions and will embolden bad actors like Russia and China to fill the void,” said Sen. Cornyn. “As multiple wars rage and global threats continue to emerge, this bureaucratic decision abandons our friends and allies, jeopardizes our national security, and threatens our energy industry.”