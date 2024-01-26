Chart Industries Reiterates Medium-Term Financial Targets

ATLANTA, Jan. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE: GTLS) (“Chart”) a leading global solutions provider to clean energy and industrial gas markets is reiterating its medium-term financial targets through 2026, which were originally presented at its Investor Day on November 28, 2023 and include:



Mid-teens organic revenue growth through 2026

Reported gross profit margin of mid-30%’s in 2026

Double-digit adjusted diluted EPS growth CAGR of mid-40%’s

95-100% Free Cash Flow Conversion

“We reiterate our medium-term financial targets, considering the recent news regarding the current pause of U.S. LNG export project approvals and timing,” stated Jill Evanko, Chart’s CEO and President. “Our medium-term outlook does not include any additional Big LNG projects that were not included in our September 30, 2023 backlog nor any awards related to the Department of Energy’s $7 billion dollar Hydrogen Hub investment. Further, the addition of Howden to our portfolio in the first quarter 2023 further diversified our end-markets and full-solution offering, added geographic diversity and brought our aftermarket, service and repair business to over 30% of our annual revenue.”

As a reminder, during the third quarter 2023 our IPSMR® liquefaction technology was chosen for a major international Big LNG project for which the order is expected to be booked in late 2024 or early 2025 and subsequent to that, on December 28, 2023, we announced that we booked another award for IPSMR® liquefaction technology for two modular trains of a multi-train international Big LNG project.

Our commercial pipeline of potential BigLNG opportunities is approximately $8.5 billion and is balanced between North America and international opportunities.

Conference Call Information

As previously announced, the Company has scheduled a conference call for Wednesday, February 28, 2024 at 8:30 a.m. ET to discuss its fourth quarter 2023 and full year 2023 financial results. Participants wishing to join the live Q&A session must dial-in with the following information:

PARTICIPANT INFORMATION:

Toll-Free – North America: (+1) 888 259 6580

Toll North America and other locations: (+1) 416 764 8624

Conference ID: 05384471

A live webcast and replay, as well as presentation slides, will be available on the Company’s investor relations website through the following link: Q4 2023 Webcast Registration. A telephone replay of the conference call can be accessed approximately two hours following the end of the call at 1-877-674-7070 with passcode 384471 through March 29, 2024.

