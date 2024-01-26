Woodside Credit Achieves Historic $500 Million Milestone in Lending

NEWPORT BEACH, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, January 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Woodside Credit, a renowned name in classic car financing, has achieved a monumental milestone by raising an unprecedented $500 million in lending for classic, collector, and exotic cars before the conclusion of the fiscal year 2023. This landmark achievement marks the first instance in the company's history where such a figure has been attained, symbolizing a period of significant growth and a major triumph in its longstanding journey.

For the first time, Woodside Credit has crossed the half-billion-dollar mark in lending, a testament to the company's unwavering dedication and expertise in classic car financing. This accomplishment symbolizes the organization's expansion, tenacity, and commitment to the automotive enthusiast community.

This milestone is reflective of Woodside Credit's 15 years of consistent growth. It underscores the company's stability and upward trajectory in the highly specialized field of exotic car financing. Over the years, the company has established itself as a leader in this domain, demonstrating an unparalleled understanding of the market's dynamics and customer needs.

Woodside Credit's unique loan program is tailored for automotive enthusiasts and collectors. The company's national presence is further strengthened through strategic partnerships, such as with Barrett-Jackson, enhancing its reach and service capabilities across the United States.

Its client-centric approach is central to Woodside Credit's success, proudly offering the 'Lowest Payments in America' with terms of up to 180 months. Consistently providing top-notch customer service complements this customer-focused philosophy, reinforcing the business's dedication to ensuring satisfaction and fostering long-lasting relationships.

Woodside Credit's achievement of raising $500 million in lending before the end of the fiscal year 2023 is more than a financial milestone; it's a testament to the company's enduring dedication to serving the community of classic and exotic car enthusiasts. This accomplishment celebrates a significant moment in the company's history and reaffirms its position as a leader in automotive financing.

Established to provide automotive enthusiasts with one-of-a-kind financing options, Woodside Credit has pioneered the niche financing market for classic, collector, and exotic vehicles. With a legacy spanning over 15 years, the company stands apart for its innovative approach to lending, offering tailor-made loan programs that cater specifically to the needs of classic and exotic car collectors and enthusiasts. The company's success is built on understanding the distinct dynamics of the collector car market, coupled with a deep commitment to client satisfaction. The company offers loans up to $1 million, with terms spanning as long as 180 months. Known for offering the 'Lowest Payments in America,' Woodside Credit has not only made luxury and classic car ownership more accessible but has also established a reputation for first-class customer service and financial reliability. Its national presence and partnerships, like with Barrett-Jackson, further cement its status as a leader in the industry.

