CHAKANA COPPER to Present at the Battery & Precious Metals Virtual Investor Conference January 30th

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chakana Copper (OTCQB:CHKKF; TSXV:PERU), based in Vancouver and focused on copper and precious metals exploration in Peru



Recent Company Highlights

Drill permit received June 28, 2023 to test multiple new targets on south half of project

Upsized financing of C$3.0 million closed January 15 with investments from Gold Fields and Rick Rule

Drilling will start in March testing the Mega-Gold porphyry, La Joya HSE, and additional high-grade breccia pipes





About CHAKANA COPPER

CHAKANA COPPER Corp is a Canadian-based minerals exploration company that is currently advancing the Soledad Project located in the Ancash region of Peru, a highly favorable mining jurisdiction with supportive communities. The Soledad Project is notable for the high-grade copper-gold-silver mineralization that is hosted in tourmaline breccia pipes and other intrusion-related styles of mineralization. An initial inferred resource estimate for seven breccia pipes was announced in January, 2022 (see news release dated February 23, 2022), with 6.73 Mt containing 191,000 ounces of gold, 11.7 million ounces of silver, and 130 million pounds of copper. In addition, extensive multidisciplinary exploration has defined 154 exploration targets, 28 of which have been tested to date (18%), confirming that Soledad is a large, well-endowed mineral system with strong exploration upside. Chakana’s investors are uniquely positioned as the Soledad Project provides exposure to base and precious metals. For more information on the Soledad project, please visit the website at www.chakanacopper.com.

Qualified Person

David Kelley, an officer, and a director of Chakana, and a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101, reviewed and approved the technical information in this news release.

